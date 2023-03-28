FAQs

How much is standard shipping and how long will it take? At Neutrogena, standard shipping costs $8.99 and takes approximately 7-10 business days.

How can I contact Neutrogena? If you need to contact Neutrogena, you can do so by calling on the following number: 1-888-984-2464. Their phone lines are open: Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 5:30pm. Alternatively, you can email them. To do this, head to the Neutrogena website, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click the ‘Contact Us’ button. Then, scroll to the option to contact them via email.

Can I track the status of my order? Yes, you can. To track the status of your order, simply head over to the Neutrogena website, log into your account, and click on the ‘Order History’ page which you can find in the ‘My Accounts’ section of the website. There, you will be able to find out more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking information might take a few days to be available for you to use.

What payment methods are available to use at Neutrogena? At Neutrogena, they have a range of payment options for you to choose from. They accept payments from major credit and debit cards including Mastercard, Maestro, Visa, and Discover. They also accept alternative payments from Klarna, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

What is the returns policy at Neutrogena? At Neutrogena, they have a 30-day returns policy. If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, you’ll have up to 30 days after your original purchase date to return it. The cost of making a return is the responsibility of the customer which means any shipping costs will be deducted from your refund. To create a return, simply fill in your return form (which you can find at the bottom of your order invoice). Then, pack your order back into the original packaging, and place your return form inside. Finally, send your return via a method that works for best you. Once Neutrogena has received and processed your return, allow up to 45 days to receive your refund.

Hints and Tips

