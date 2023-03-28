FAQs

What does OLAY Regenerist do? OLAY Regenerist products does three things to make sure your skin looks its best at all times. It is said to penetrate up to 10 layers of skin and it hydrates, renews and firms the skin.

Does OLAY offer an express shipping option? Unfortunately, OLAY doesn’t currently offer an express shipping option but this could change in the future. We update our information regularly, so keep an eye out and we will be sure to let you know if and when this may change.

What is OLAY’s returns policy? If you would like to return your OLAY order, you have up to 30 days from the date of dispatch to send it back. All returned items must be in its original, unopened condition with any tags, labels and packaging intact.

Does OLAY offer a student discount? Unfortunately, OLAY doesn’t have a student discount code available currently but, if this changes, we will be sure to update our information.

What payment methods does OLAY accept? OLAY accepts a number of payment methods such as; Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

How do you get in touch with OLAY? If the FAQ section isn’t providing the answers you are looking for, you can get in touch with their helpful customer service team. You can email them using the email form that is available on their website. Alternatively, you can call them on 1-800-285-5170 to speak to a member of their customer service team right away.

Hints and Tips

Free Shipping: When you shop with OLAY, you can enjoy the benefits of their free standard shipping when you spend over $15. This will be automatically applied to your order when you begin the checkout process so you don’t need to worry about missing out on your free shipping option.

Free Gifts: When you subscribe to OLAY, you are in for more than just up to date notifications about what’s going on. The best benefit to come from your subscription is the offer of free gifts. Your order may be eligible for a free gift which will be applied to your order when you begin to checkout.

Clearance: If you want to update your skincare routine but you want to keep the overall total as low as possible, why not take a look at what the OLAY clearance section has to offer? With creams, tools, bundles, and bundles, all with discounts of up to 70%, you can find whatever your regime needs and stick to your budget at the same time.

Club OLAY: If you want to keep up to date with everything OLAY has to offer, subscribing to Club OLAY and you’ll never fall behind again. You’ll be the first to know about their newest launches, exclusive offers and so much more.

How to use your OLAY coupon