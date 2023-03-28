FAQs

Does Ross Simons have free shipping? Yes. You can get free standard shipping on all your jewellry, home decor, and gifts at Ross Simons. Your order should be shipped within 5-7 working days. If your order is a heavier size, there might be an added charge. If you would like your order before, Express shipping costs $10 or Overnight shipping costs $20. You can always check this page for a premium shipping promo code.

Does Ross Simons have Clearance Jewelry Sales? Ross Simons has a dedicated Clearance sales page on their website. You can find thousands of classic jewellry styles at affordable prices on this page. These have included popular products such as diamond earrings and pearl necklaces. Make sure to sign up for the newsletter too so you won’t miss out on seasonal sales, such as Black Friday.

How can I get $50 off sale items from Ross Simons? At the moment, you can use one of our promo codes to get $50 off your online order at Ross Simons. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of each promo code to see if sales items can be used with the code. You can also refer-a-friend to Ross Simons and get $50 in rewards credit. However, you will need to be signed up to VIP Rewards for this promotion.

Does Ross Simons have military discounts? Unfortunately, Ross Simons does not offer any military discount at this time. Military staff or veterans can still get a coupon code for their order by checking this Marie Claire promo code page.

What is the Ross Simons returns policy? Ross Simons has a 30 day returns policy from the date of purchase. If you’re making a return, your products will need to be unused, in their original condition, and with no alterations.

Hints and tips

Browse the Clearance - If you’re hoping for a strong saving on your jewelry, then definitely browse the Clearance section at Ross Simons. This is a great idea when shopping for luxury jewelry at more affordable costs. You can browse by trending product types such as bracelets, emerald rings, or pearl clearance.

To find the Clearance section, simply go to the Ross Simons website and then hover over ‘RS Outlet’ on the menu bar. You should see a list of Clearance sales you can shop from, such as product type or material type.

In terms of discounts, we’ve seen savings of up to 70% off in the Ross Simons Clearance before. When shopping the Clearance online, you can also discover online exclusive deals. Be sure to check this page for the latest sales information or sign up to the Ross Simons newsletter.

Join the Mailing List - Are you searching for timeless jewelry pieces at prices which won’t break the bank? Make sure to sign up for the Ross Simons mailing list and you will be one of the first to know about their latest sales and new products. Ross Simons will also send you special promotions so you can save more on your next purchase.

Whilst there does not appear to be a newsletter promo code, signing up will still keep you in the know about the latest Ross Simons sales. To join the newsletter, visit the Ross Simons homepage and scroll down to the website footer. You should see a ‘Sign up for email updates!’ box where you can type your preferred email address to start saving.

Ross Simons VIP Rewards - Do you regularly shop for fine jewelry or watches? It could be worth signing up for Ross Simons VIP Rewards. To sign up, you will need to pay a yearly fee of $95. However, it’s simple to earn this back with Ross Simons Rewards.

When you first join VIP Rewards, Ross Simons will send you a free gift on your first purchase. Each VIP Rewards member also receives three $50 gift cards to use on three separate purchases. This already more than covers the cost of joining. Additionally, you can enjoy free two-day shipping and returns, free gift wrap, and access to exclusive VIP sales and promotions.

Free Shipping Offers - If you’re looking for a jewelry brand with free shipping, then Ross Simons is the place for you. The luxury jewelry brand normally offers free standard shipping on all their products. Your order will arrive within 5-7 working days with standard shipping.

Once you’re happy with your order, go to the checkout page and your free shipping should automatically be added. If you would like premium shipping, this is also available with extra costs. From time to time, you might be able to find a premium shipping code on our page too.

Seasonal Jewelry - Save on your jewelry from Ross Simons by shopping their seasonal sales. Whilst the Clearance sales are great for general savings, these seasonal sales have some of the best discounts we’ve seen at Ross Simons. Whether you’re shopping for diamond earrings or gold necklaces, you’ll get them for less with these sales.

Previous seasonal sales have included Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Black Friday. We’ve seen discounts before of up to 50% off thousands of products for Black Friday.

How to use your Ross Simons promo code