FAQs

How do I get a discount at Tory Burch? Join the Tory Burch newsletter and you’ll be sent a 10% discount on your first order. Your order will need to be over $200 for this promotion. At certain times, this welcome discount has been 15% off. All you need to do is provide your email address to be sent your coupon code.

Does Tory Burch give free shipping? Yes, you can get free standard shipping with every order. You will need to be a US continental address for free shipping. Orders should arrive within 5 - 10 working days.

Does Tory Burch offer student discounts? At the moment, there are no student discounts at Tory Burch. However, students can still save on their Tory Burch wardrobe by shopping the sale section for classic pieces. You can always use one of our Tory Burch promo codes too. It’s worth considering using a coupon code before checking out with your order.

What are Tory Burch Private sales? Tory Burch sometimes has private sales. Whilst these sales are ‘private’, you can sign up for them with your email address. Previous Tory Burch Private Sales have seen discounts of up to 70% on shoes, bags, and clothing. Make sure to check this page for the latest sales and promotions so you won’t miss a sale.

Does Tory Burch have an Outlet? Tory Burch does not have an Outlet page. However, you can shop their dedicated ‘Sale’ page throughout the year. We’ve seen price percentage discounts of up to 50% off on this sale page before.

Are there price adjustments at Tory Burch? Tory Burch will refund you the difference items you have bought within two weeks that goes in the sale. Make sure to check the terms and conditions before requesting a price adjustment.

Hints and Tips

Sign Up for Emails: Do you always like to keep updated on the latest fashion trends? Sign up for Tory Burch emails and you can stay informed about new collections and fashion staples. Tory Burch will also send you 15% off your first purchase, a birthday coupon every year, and sale notifications. To sign up, go to the Tory Burch website and scroll down to the ‘For A Limited Time: Take 15% Off’. This applies to first orders of $200 or more. However, with durable and timeless designs these high-end styles will last. Click ‘Sign Up’ and enter your email address to join the newsletter.

Discover Free Shipping: A brilliant reason to shop with Tory Burch is that you can enjoy free shipping on every order. Whether you’re treating yourself to new shoes or shopping the sale, you can get free shipping. There is no minimum spend; no catch. However, you do need to be living in a US continental state. Your order will be delivered to your address within 5 - 10 business days by UPS, FedEx, or USPS. If you need your order quicker than this, then Two-Day and Next Day delivery is an option.

Browse the Sales at Tory Burch: Are you looking for a discount on designer clothing and collections? Make sure to shop the sales at Tory Burch and you can find deals on shoes, bags, and clothing. This sale is available throughout the year, with percentage discounts added each season. To shop the sale, go to the ‘Sale’ section on the top bar of the homepage. You can shop by categories or products. It’s also worth knowing that the Tory Sport brand is on sale here too. We’d recommend shopping the sale during seasonal events or at the beginning of a new season. You’ll usually find some of the best percentage discounts on last season’s shoes, bags, and dresses.

Shop the Black Friday Sales: Tory Burch is a designer label and with that does have premium price tags. It’s not often Tory Burch offers sales events sitewide. Black Friday at Tory Burch is a calendar event, with discounts across most of the website. We’ve previously seen Black Friday discounts of up to 30% off. When you shop the Black Friday sale, you can save usually on Tory Burch shoes, flip-flops, cross-body bags, and sandals. It’s worth noting that new clothing lines also go into the Black Friday sale too. Tory Burch is known to launch limited-edition collections or new items during the Black Friday week too. Make sure you are signed up to their email list so you won’t miss when the Black Friday sales start.

How to Use Your Tory Burch Promo Code