FAQs

I’m a student, can I get a discount at Zenni? Absolutely, if you’re a student you can save even more by verifying your student ID via the website. Once verified you will save 10% off prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. This discount is also available to teachers.

Is it possible to use more than one Zenni promo code at a time? In general, you would only use one promo code per order. Explore our promo codes before shopping and choose the one that offers you the best savings on your eyeglasses. It’s worth taking the time to check, you could save enough to treat yourself to a second pair.

Is a military discount available at Zenni? Absolutely! Head to the Zenni deals page for details on how to access your 10% discount. It’s a fantastic way to save more on great-value eyeglasses, sunglasses, and accessories.

When is the perfect time to shop at Zenni? Anytime is the perfect time to shop at Zenni, so why now shop now? With sales and promotions available all year, the reward program, and our promo codes you can save on your favorite eyeglasses at any time.

Can I get free shipping at Zenni? If your purchase is over $20 you can enjoy free shipping at Zenni. Don’t forget to check here for promo codes that offer free shipping options too. It’s a great way to get your chosen eyeglasses to you without any additional cost.

Hints and tips

Perks and rewards

Consider enrolling in the rewards program at Zenni. It’s free and an awesome way to increase your savings on the perfect eyeglasses. Enjoy perks from free shipping, enjoy up to 20% off with the birthday promo, access free cases and make the most of regular exclusive promotions.

Sign up for the newsletter

When you sign up for the newsletter you will be the first to know about any forthcoming sales and promotions at Zenni. Save even more on the chicest eyeglasses when you enter your email address by saving 10% off your first purchase. You will also get promo codes straight to your inbox, so keep an eye out for those!

Don’t miss the sales

One of the best ways to make some fantastic savings on your eyeglasses is to check out the regular sales at Zenni. Browse the selection of different frame shapes, sunglasses, and prescription lenses with up to 50% off the original price. The choice is vast and at those exceptional prices, why not pick up a pair for every season? Check back with us regularly for the latest on sales and promotions, we keep you up to date with all the latest.

Get the perfect fit

Sometimes shopping online can be tricky, especially when it comes to choosing the right pair of eyeglasses. You want to know whether the shape of the frame will suit your face shape, or the color will suit the tone of your hair. That’s when the free virtual try-on service becomes invaluable. Simply record a 5-second video and let the service ensure your get an accurate fit as well as provide confidence in your purchase. Once you find the perfect eyewear, add one of our promo codes and save money.

Everyday value and promotions

Great eyeglasses are available at every price point at Zenni. You can even pick up the most fashionable options for less than $10. At that price, you could opt for a pair to complement every outfit or occasion, after all, eyeglasses are the ultimate accessory and one of the easiest ways to refresh your look.

How to use your Zenni promo code