Welcome to my Super Bowl: It’s the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Right now, new and veteran angels—and the mysterious winner of the casting call—are preparing to walk the runway in less-is-more lingerie and larger-than-life wings. But there’s a new backdrop for “the biggest night in fashion and entertainment.” It’s the City of Angels.
That’s right, I'll be reporting live from Los Angeles all night long—not New York City like the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (and the show before that). For the first time since 2007, “the birthplace of glamour, stardom, and icons” is hosting the runway spectacle—and to no surprise, the L.A. location brought back some of my favorite Angels.
Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Alessandra Ambrosio (who’s celebrating her 20th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show) is waiting in the wings, their supermodel silhouettes dripping in feathered wings, Fantasy Bras, and Bombshell Eau de Parfum. It’s the lingerie conglomerate’s third show since the 2019 hiatus triggered a global rebrand, one that (they hoped) would widen their reach. Now, Victoria’s Secret supporters are just as loyal as they were back in the day—and with social media playing a major part in the pre-show casting and production process, today’s followers might even be more faithful.
Back in July, Hadid became one of the first Angels to land a spot in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Once the supermodel got the ball rolling, past and present Angels couldn’t wait to confirm their return. That includes Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, Elsa Hosk, Precious Lee, Imaan Hammam, Alex Consani, Liu Wen, Amelia Gray, Adriana Lima, and more.
Victoria’s Secret waited until late September to confirm the celebrity performers, though. The line-up was well worth the wait: Following last year’s Karol G, Madison Beer, TWICE, and Missy Elliot, on “Super Bowl Sunday,” Tate McRae, Megan Maroney, Katseye, and Marie Claire cover star Megan Thee Stallion will share the stage. Better yet, Megan revealed she’ll be click-clacking across the catwalk, too: “Tune in on October 18 to see me get my wings,” she shared on X.
Now, do you understand why the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is my Super Bowl? That said, Marie Claire editors are prepped virtually and inside the venue, reacting in real-time to every wing-wearing celebrity and voluminous blowout. You won't miss a thing.
Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Then, come back to Marie Claire tomorrow for another fabulous flock of after-party outfits. For now, let my Super Bowl begin!
How to Watch the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Tickets aren’t required for a front-row seat to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: On October 18, official livestreams on the Victoria’s Secret YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels will broadcast every Angel’s arrival, each pop star performance, and behind-the-scenes moments. But Marie Claire scored a backstage pass, too. So, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for never-before-seen content starring your favorite supermodels.
You don’t need a ticket to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but you could still snatch one. Select AMC Theaters—in Chicago, Houston, Miami, New York City, and more—will present the show the Hollywood way: on made-for-movie screens. Now that’s how Angels like Hadid, Yai, Lima, and more are meant to be seen.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the Pink Carpet opens around 5:30 pm ET. VIPs who aren’t walking the runway will pose for photographers in nearly-naked outfits that look fresh from the Victoria’s Secret archives. That’s not to say you’ll get sheer fashion fatigue, though. Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jordyn Woods, and Jodie Turner-Smith looked angelic in luxury designer looks—none of which showed Victoria’s Secret levels of skin.
By 7:00 pm ET, journalists Scott Evans and Zanna Rassi will host the official pre-show special on Victoria's Secret channels.
A Recap of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show set a high standard for this year’s extravaganza—especially in the inclusivity department. Not only did a nine-months pregnant Jasmine Tookes open the show, but she also became the second Black model in Victoria’s Secret history to do so. Following Tookes’s monumental step-and-repeat, professional athletes (Angel Reese and Suni Lee), middle-age models (Joan Smalls and Alessandra Ambrosio) and Alex Consani, one of the brand's first transgender models, shared the stage.
Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage applauded the show for spotlighting “the most curve representation of any runway this year.” That’s right, thanks to former Marie Claire cover star Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, and more, “models of varied sizes appeared in every segment” at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, LeSavage said. “While some fashion shows might extend a casting offer to a curvier model, but cover her up in a high-neck trench coat while everyone else wears naked dresses, Victoria's Secret gave everyone the same bombshell treatment, blowouts, glittery lingerie, et al.”
Pre-Show Teasers at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Before the curtain rose at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Marie Claire’s social media stars (Christina Dambrosio and Ashlyn Delaney) caught up with Iris Law, Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, and newcomer Natalia Bryant backstage. Each A-lister appeared to be in the middle of their makeup routines: Hairstylist Guido Palau’s team gave Elsesser and Bryant the bombshell blowout treatment, while Law went with a platinum blonde pixie and Smalls sported makeup artist Pat McGrath's "all over body glow." All this to say? When supers like Elsesser and Smalls walk the runway, don’t let the jaw-dropping wings outshine the Victoria’s Secret beauty.
Megan Thee Stallion Trades Wings for a Feather Train on the Pink Carpet
Megan Thee Stallion has arrived. I repeat: Megan Thee Stallion has arrived.
Before changing into her lingerie-inspired look, tonight's musical artist looked every bit a bombshell in a plunging assortment of sequins and rhinestones. While the column gown hugged the former Marie Claire cover star's figure like second skin, hundreds of fuchsia-hued feathers added as much volume to the look as her runway-ready blonde blowout.
Calling All Eyekons: Katseye Has Landed in L.A.
The second Katseye set foot on the pink carpet, I put my "Pinky Up" for their red carpet looks (IYKYK). From left to right, Lara Raj tested the same column silhouette as Megan in a silver-and-black, leopard-print dress. Then, Megan Skiendiel's strappy burgundy style showcased semi-sheer paneling and thigh-high slits. Meanwhile, a bejeweled rhinestone bodice made Yoonchae Jeong's little black Nué dress glisten. Finally, Daniela Avanzini went full Victoria's Secret mode in a slightly sheer, scoop-neck slip dress.
Megan Moroney Shows Some Skin on the Pink Carpet
Known for hits like "Tennessee Orange" and "Wish I Didn't," Megan Moroney is a country singer at heart. But at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she delivered a stylish pop star impression in an asymmetrical mini dress, made from strings of silver rhinestones, ruby beadwork, and crimson sequins. I, for one, can't wait to see if Moroney switches into something more country-coded for her performance.
Tate McRae Floats Like a Butterfly Onto the Pink Carpet
If Tate McRae wasn't a Grammy-nominated pop star, she would've been a Victoria's Secret model. Need proof? Feast your eyes on her butterfly-embroidered bra top and low-rise slip skirt on the Pink Carpet. Not only was the two-piece a perfect Victoria's Secret pick, but it stayed true to her early-aughts-inspired style.
Vanessa Bryant Is a Proud Mom on the Pink Carpet
Before her daughter, Natalia Bryant, makes her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, Vanessa Bryant posed for photographers in a navy blue shirtdress by Dior, complete with nightgown-inspired embroidery. Backstage, Natalia told Marie Claire her "guardian angel is her family."
Before the Wings, Angels Style the Same Bra-and-Robe Uniform
When the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show starts, every angel will debut a different lingerie look. But backstage, they styled the same supermodel formula: the celebrity-beloved peekaboo bra trend and the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink robe, in its silky striped glory. Everyone from Iris Law and Natalia Bryant to Alessandra Ambrosio and first-time Angel Trinity Rodman (the highest-paid player in the history of women’s soccer) chose the same Angel Shine Push-Up Bra—but better yet, the rhinestone-embellished style is still available for $75.
'Marie Claire's 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Prediction
I’ve been tuning into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since before I needed a bra—and years before I stepped foot inside the pink-and-black striped store. So, I certainly have my hopes for this year.
My main prediction? Maybe Barbara Palvin will open the show. Last year, Jasmine Tookes started the almost 50-outfit fashion show while nine months pregnant with her second child. Fast forward to October 15, 2026, and Victoria’s Secret confirmed Palvin (who gave birth to her first child last month) will return to the runway in L.A. Perhaps, after months of wearing cool-mom maternity looks, “Mother” will get the party started in skintight lingerie.
Regardless of what she’s wearing, I know her husband, Dylan Sprouse, will be her loudest cheerleader in the front row. “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the VS fashion show post-birth,” he wrote on Instagram before the show. “Built different. I don’t know where you find the energy, but damn!”
And just like that, the “bring your partner to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” tradition continues… Maybe this year, Dylan will rub elbows with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend. The actor skipped the 2025 show, so now’s his chance to make it up to her (and us).
The Newest Angel Will Soon Be Revealed
We are moments away from meeting the newest Victoria's Secret Fashion Angel. That's right, months after the lingerie brand allowed Angel hopefuls to audition for a spot in the third-annual affair (and receive a contract with IMG Models), the winner of the casting call competition will walk the runway before we know it.
Leading up to tonight, Victoria's Secret and YouTube debuted the brand's "first-ever docuseries" called Angels Among Us, "which followed the journey of finding our next Angel." New episodes released every Thursday and Sunday before the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But which of the top three—Andreína Martínez Fournier, Tatyana Tinsley, or Solange Omon—will officially get her wings? Keep a close eye on the catwalk—and Marie Claire's coverage.
Lisa Rinna Is the Next Fashion Mom to Steal the Show
After Vanessa Bryant arrived in a nightgown-adjacent Dior dress, Lisa Rinna continued the fashion mom theme in a surprisingly full-coverage 'fit. She brought the drama in a Carrie Bradshaw-coded tutu dress, a cropped brown blazer, and the coolest feather-adorned cap. Next year, the powers that be need to save Rinna a spot on the runway—not just her daughter, Amelia Gray.
Surprise! Nicole Kidman Lands at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
I had a feeling Adéla's hit song "Nicole Kidman" would serenade a few supermodels during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But an actual appearance from Nicole Kidman? That wasn't on my Victoria's Secret bingo card. The actor served the most stylish surprise, wearing a white button-down, a striped suit tie, and the pencil skirt trend with garter-esque embellishments. For her finishing touch, Kidman carried an east-west, burgundy croc bag by Chanel, of course.
Catch a Sneak Peek at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway
Team Marie Claire found our seat inside the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—and the runway is a sight to behold. Just wait until the catwalk is covered in 800 pounds of glitter—and the buzziest supermodels in the 'biz.
A Special Message from Gisele Bündchen
It's unclear whether Gisele Bündchen will walk the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (she was spotted on crutches days before the show). Still, she played a part in the production, opening the live broadcast with a lingerie-forward look and a special message: "Are you ready for the show?"
Bella Hadid Begins the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Just like last year, the lingerie label never confirmed Bella Hadid's role in the show, but luckily for us, she was the first supermodel to strut. The spotlight captured every angle of her neon green look, including her floral balconette bra, a garter-turned-skirt, and bejeweled wings that sprouted like a tree beyond her back.
Adriana Lima Matches Bella Hadid in Neon Green
Neon green numbers started the show: Adriana Lima followed Bella Hadid's lead in a lacy bodysuit with corset-style cut-outs around her waist. She paired it with wings that looked more like cherry blossoms.
Anok Yai Blossoms On the Catwalk
Anok Yai traded lingerie for a life-size flower that blossomed down the runway. Once the supermodel turned around, she showed off her cheeky underwear, which matched the petals' shade of pink.
Paloma Elsesser and Elsa Hosk Coordinate in Bubblegum Pink Corsets
Paloma Elsesser and Elsa Hosk returned to the Victoria's Secret runway early on in the show, sporting almost identical corsets. The only difference? 3-D pale pink flowers bloomed on Elsesser's back while Hosk showed off billowy, semi-sheer sleeves.
Former 'Marie Claire' Cover Star Ashley Graham Is a Dream in Daisy Wings
Ashley Graham took to the runway in one of the largest sets of wings, covered from top-to-bottom in a pink-and-yellow bouquet. She wore an equally romantic bodysuit, complete with waist cut-outs and a low-rise thong.
Megan Moroney Serenades Alessandra Ambrosio and Alex Consani
Megan Moroney was the first musical guest to take the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She matched the model's energy in gravity-defying wings, a pink corset dress, and a flirty ruffled garter.
During Moroney's performance, Alessandra Ambrosio joined her on the catwalk, wearing a bejeweled bra and a bubble mini skirt-turned-train. Seconds later, Alex Consani debuted a surprisingly similar striped coat, featuring a forest green ombré toward the hem. Peep the Victoria's Secret logo on Consani's diamond earrings.
Barbara Palvin Gives Major Mother Energy On the Runway
One month after giving birth to her first baby, Barbara Palvin returned to the runway in the peekaboo bra trend and a ruffled, micro-mini slip dress. I know her husband, Dylan Sprouse, was somewhere in the front row, applauding her look.
Gigi Hadid and Tate McRae Have a Mid-Show Moment
Tate McRae stole the show with performances of "Sports Car" and her new song, "Housewife," which became the soundtrack to Gigi Hadid's return to the runway. The second Hadid sister looked like a Y2K dream in pops of pastels, a whimsical color story that continued onto her sequin wings.
Give It Up for the 2026 Class of Pink
Pink, the sister brand of Victoria's Secret, welcomed Natalia Bryant and Trinity Rodman to the 2026 class. Bryant, for one, surprised showgoers in bedazzled jeans and a Pink-branded bra. Meanwhile, Rodman served a look—not a winning soccer goal—in a polka-dotted camisole and cheeky boy shorts.
Katseye Delivers Pop Star Perfection
Katseye stayed true to girl group glamour in semi-matching fashion moments, ranging from pink-and-black bustiers, pleated mini skirts, and thigh-high hosiery.
In True Victoria's Secret Style, the Wings Defy Gravity
Just when I thought the wings couldn't get any more glamorous, the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show supersized the supermodel signature. Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Ming Xi walked the runway in some of the most jaw-dropping dimensions. However, Anok Yai's all-white wardrobe—including a peplum bodysuit and some of the tallest standing wings—looked fresh from the heavens.
Megan Proves Herself Worthy of a Permanent Spot on the Runway
Megan Thee Stallion's performances at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show were award-worthy—and so were her struts. She looked every bit a supermodel in a lacy bra with sleeves, a G-string thong, and thigh-high, semi-sheer hosiery. The pièce de résistance? Her metallic silver wings.
There's a New Angel in Town...It's Kylie Jenner!
Turns out, Kendall Jenner isn't the only one in her family with a Fashion Week-worthy walk. Kylie Jenner joined her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but she looked every bit a veteran in a thong-showing skirt, white feathery wings, and the $50 million Fantasy Bra. (Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, applauded her debut from the front row, of course.) Next, I expect to see her in a Victoria's Secret campaign or two.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ends Her 16-Year Victoria's Secret Hiatus
After 16 years away from her Angel wings, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a semi-sheer white bodysuit and a statement-making fur coat. Before fans had time to process her perfect comeback, she graced the catwalk again. This time, she was dripping in diamonds, semi-sheer hosiery, and white-and-silver wings.
Kylie's $50 Million Fantasy Bra Starts the Show's Most Glistening Section
After Kylie Jenner walked the runway in a $50 million Fantasy Bra, a surplus of shimmering supermodels matched her energy. Bella Hadid, for one, floated down the runway in a semi-sheer slip dress and catwalk-sweeping, silk chiffon wings, which featured a fringed, metallic silver trim.
Shortly after, Paloma Elsesser frosted herself in a crown fit for a Victoria's Secret star, a white bodysuit, and a diamond chain dripping in "Angel" charms.
Who needs a Fantasy Bra when your diamond jewelry shines just as bright? Rhinestones cascaded down Candice Swanepoel's torso, covering her bra and her high-waisted thong before shimmering from one wing's tip to another.
Modeling one of the most elegant ensembles of the show, Barbara Palvin wore her sky-high wings with a crystal-covered corset and matching underwear with an attached slightly transparent train.
Setting aside the underbust bling on her black bustier, Precious Lee's look let her chandelier-coded wings—sculpted from see-through gemstones in different shapes and sizes—do all the shining.
The Winner of the Victoria's Secret Casting Call Is...
Meet Solange Omon: the 21-year-old winner of Victoria's Secret YouTube docuseries, Angels Among Us. Halfway through the show, the lights dimmed to welcome Omon to the world of Victoria's Secret, wearing a lace-trimmed lingerie look, tinsel-like gold wings, and an elongated sheer organza train. Talk about an applause-worthy debut.
21-Time Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima Ends the Show
What better way to celebrate Adriana Lima's 21st Victoria's Secret Fashion Show than by ending the latest edition? Before reuniting with the entire cast of Angels (the Hadids and Jenner included), the 45-year-old looked right at home on the runway in a fringed little white look, which only became more breathtaking when unmissable wings joined the mix.
Ending the show with an original Angel paid homage to the show's roots—and the supermodels that made it the runway spectacle it is today. Longtime Victoria's Secret supporters, like Joan Smalls, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, and Behati Prinsloo returned to the runway, too.
A Standing Ovation Awaits the Angels After the Finale
Walking out to "Say You'll Be There" by the Spice Girls, everyone from Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid to Alex Consani and Anok Yai closed the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in their final lingerie 'fits. Pink confetti (of course) rained down on the VIPs, while the catwalk transformed into the dance floor. Team Marie Claire couldn't help but smile (and feel FOMO) watching our favorite models bask in the glamorous glory after months of preparation. Final thoughts to come...
The Looks I’ll Be Thinking About Tomorrow
As a writer, I'm not often made speechless by a style moment. But the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show blew me away. I knew it would be a show for the books as soon as Bella Hadid started the step-and-repeats. The Ôrebella founder's fresh-from-the-garden wings set the highest bar for the luxurious lingerie that followed.
The Hadid sisters were, to no surprise, the stars of the show. Gigi Hadid channeled early-2000s Angels in nostalgic, blue-and-pink lingerie, plus disco ball-ified wings, which swapped feathers for supersized sequins. Her bombshell blowout and hot-girl hoop earrings committed to the classic Victoria's Secret dress code.
Precious Lee became one of my best-dressed at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. So, tonight, my eyes were peeled for her perfect face card. During the post-Fantasy Bra section, she styled a matching satin set with crystal-covered wings that looked more like a chandelier.
Women can do anything. Case in point: Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria's Secret runway one month after giving birth to her first baby. She debuted not one, but two looks, finishing with a rhinestone-coated corset, an catwalk-touching train, and wings that are worth zooming in on.
I couldn't believe Solange Omon hadn't starred in a Victoria's Secret show before: she looked more than comfortable taking center stage. The winner of the nationwide casting call made her debut in a lace-trimmed look and her first (of many) wings.
Leave it to Alex Consani (a model for McQueen, Tom Ford, Versace, and more) to bring a high-fashion fantasy to Victoria's Secret. Alongside her little black corset dress, she wore a sculptural pair of metallic gold wings with ease.
All of the celebrity performers brought their A-game to the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but Megan Thee Stallion's look will live rent-free in my mind until next year. She showed up and out in less-is-more lingerie, including sheer hosiery, an itty-bitty thong, and metallic silver wings. Bring her back every year, okay, Victoria's Secret?
My Final Thoughts After the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
What a night. While the Angels, musical performers, and VIP guests are, no doubt, en route to the after-parties, I'm still in awe of the style, elegance, and splendor I just witnessed. Being in L.A., I'm not surprised the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show became a Hollywood-level production. Between the 800 pounds of glitter, the celebrity cameos, and the Grammy-worthy concerts, it felt too fabulous to watch for free. (I would've paid the price of a Victoria's Secret lingerie set.)
But beyond the glitz and the glamour, it made me so proud to be a woman—specifically, one with curves. Just like last year, I saw my body type represented without restraint, a level of inclusivity that isn't always prioritized by the fashion industry. What's more, mothers, middle-age women, and LGBTQ models played a major part in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (as they should).
Fashion news editor Halie LeSavage said it perfectly last year: "No runway show is ever going to be perfectly representative, but at least one is making a continuous effort and improving each year." That said, I'm hoping the show evolves even more in 2027. I'll see you then!