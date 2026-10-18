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How to Watch the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Former Marie Claire cover star Ashley Graham at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Tickets aren’t required for a front-row seat to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: On October 18, official livestreams on the Victoria’s Secret YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels will broadcast every Angel’s arrival, each pop star performance, and behind-the-scenes moments. But Marie Claire scored a backstage pass, too. So, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for never-before-seen content starring your favorite supermodels. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) You don’t need a ticket to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but you could still snatch one. Select AMC Theaters—in Chicago, Houston, Miami, New York City, and more—will present the show the Hollywood way: on made-for-movie screens. Now that’s how Angels like Hadid, Yai, Lima, and more are meant to be seen. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the Pink Carpet opens around 5:30 pm ET. VIPs who aren’t walking the runway will pose for photographers in nearly-naked outfits that look fresh from the Victoria’s Secret archives. That’s not to say you’ll get sheer fashion fatigue, though. Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jordyn Woods, and Jodie Turner-Smith looked angelic in luxury designer looks—none of which showed Victoria’s Secret levels of skin. By 7:00 pm ET, journalists Scott Evans and Zanna Rassi will host the official pre-show special on Victoria's Secret channels.

Megan Thee Stallion Trades Wings for a Feather Train on the Pink Carpet Megan Thee Stallion brought bombshell energy to the pink carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) Megan Thee Stallion has arrived. I repeat: Megan Thee Stallion has arrived. Before changing into her lingerie-inspired look, tonight's musical artist looked every bit a bombshell in a plunging assortment of sequins and rhinestones. While the column gown hugged the former Marie Claire cover star's figure like second skin, hundreds of fuchsia-hued feathers added as much volume to the look as her runway-ready blonde blowout.

Calling All Eyekons: Katseye Has Landed in L.A. Katseye made the Pink Carpet glisten. (Image credit: Getty Images) The second Katseye set foot on the pink carpet, I put my "Pinky Up" for their red carpet looks (IYKYK). From left to right, Lara Raj tested the same column silhouette as Megan in a silver-and-black, leopard-print dress. Then, Megan Skiendiel's strappy burgundy style showcased semi-sheer paneling and thigh-high slits. Meanwhile, a bejeweled rhinestone bodice made Yoonchae Jeong's little black Nué dress glisten. Finally, Daniela Avanzini went full Victoria's Secret mode in a slightly sheer, scoop-neck slip dress.

Megan Moroney Shows Some Skin on the Pink Carpet Megan Moroney made waves on the Pink Carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) Known for hits like "Tennessee Orange" and "Wish I Didn't," Megan Moroney is a country singer at heart. But at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she delivered a stylish pop star impression in an asymmetrical mini dress, made from strings of silver rhinestones, ruby beadwork, and crimson sequins. I, for one, can't wait to see if Moroney switches into something more country-coded for her performance.

Tate McRae Floats Like a Butterfly Onto the Pink Carpet Tate McRae brought the bra top trend to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) If Tate McRae wasn't a Grammy-nominated pop star, she would've been a Victoria's Secret model. Need proof? Feast your eyes on her butterfly-embroidered bra top and low-rise slip skirt on the Pink Carpet. Not only was the two-piece a perfect Victoria's Secret pick, but it stayed true to her early-aughts-inspired style.

Vanessa Bryant Is a Proud Mom on the Pink Carpet Natalia Bryant arrived at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to support her daughter. (Image credit: Getty Images) Before her daughter, Natalia Bryant, makes her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, Vanessa Bryant posed for photographers in a navy blue shirtdress by Dior, complete with nightgown-inspired embroidery. Backstage, Natalia told Marie Claire her "guardian angel is her family."

Before the Wings, Angels Style the Same Bra-and-Robe Uniform Ayen Agany, Honey Ordoñez, Iris Law, and Breanna Ivy backstage at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) When the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show starts, every angel will debut a different lingerie look. But backstage, they styled the same supermodel formula: the celebrity-beloved peekaboo bra trend and the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink robe, in its silky striped glory. Everyone from Iris Law and Natalia Bryant to Alessandra Ambrosio and first-time Angel Trinity Rodman (the highest-paid player in the history of women’s soccer) chose the same Angel Shine Push-Up Bra—but better yet, the rhinestone-embellished style is still available for $75.

'Marie Claire's 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Prediction Barbara Palvin got ready for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a lacy look. (Image credit: Getty Images) I’ve been tuning into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since before I needed a bra—and years before I stepped foot inside the pink-and-black striped store. So, I certainly have my hopes for this year. My main prediction? Maybe Barbara Palvin will open the show. Last year, Jasmine Tookes started the almost 50-outfit fashion show while nine months pregnant with her second child. Fast forward to October 15, 2026, and Victoria’s Secret confirmed Palvin (who gave birth to her first child last month) will return to the runway in L.A. Perhaps, after months of wearing cool-mom maternity looks, “Mother” will get the party started in skintight lingerie. Regardless of what she’s wearing, I know her husband, Dylan Sprouse, will be her loudest cheerleader in the front row. “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the VS fashion show post-birth,” he wrote on Instagram before the show. “Built different. I don’t know where you find the energy, but damn!” And just like that, the “bring your partner to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” tradition continues… Maybe this year, Dylan will rub elbows with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend. The actor skipped the 2025 show, so now’s his chance to make it up to her (and us).

The Newest Angel Will Soon Be Revealed Episode 6: Angels Among Us | Victoria’s Secret - YouTube Watch On We are moments away from meeting the newest Victoria's Secret Fashion Angel. That's right, months after the lingerie brand allowed Angel hopefuls to audition for a spot in the third-annual affair (and receive a contract with IMG Models), the winner of the casting call competition will walk the runway before we know it. Leading up to tonight, Victoria's Secret and YouTube debuted the brand's "first-ever docuseries" called Angels Among Us, "which followed the journey of finding our next Angel." New episodes released every Thursday and Sunday before the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But which of the top three—Andreína Martínez Fournier, Tatyana Tinsley, or Solange Omon—will officially get her wings? Keep a close eye on the catwalk—and Marie Claire's coverage.

Lisa Rinna Is the Next Fashion Mom to Steal the Show Lisa Rinna turns heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) After Vanessa Bryant arrived in a nightgown-adjacent Dior dress, Lisa Rinna continued the fashion mom theme in a surprisingly full-coverage 'fit. She brought the drama in a Carrie Bradshaw-coded tutu dress, a cropped brown blazer, and the coolest feather-adorned cap. Next year, the powers that be need to save Rinna a spot on the runway—not just her daughter, Amelia Gray.

Surprise! Nicole Kidman Lands at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Nicole Kidman swerves past the Pink Carpet and heads straight into the venue. (Image credit: Getty Images) I had a feeling Adéla's hit song "Nicole Kidman" would serenade a few supermodels during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But an actual appearance from Nicole Kidman? That wasn't on my Victoria's Secret bingo card. The actor served the most stylish surprise, wearing a white button-down, a striped suit tie, and the pencil skirt trend with garter-esque embellishments. For her finishing touch, Kidman carried an east-west, burgundy croc bag by Chanel, of course.

Catch a Sneak Peek at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) Team Marie Claire found our seat inside the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—and the runway is a sight to behold. Just wait until the catwalk is covered in 800 pounds of glitter—and the buzziest supermodels in the 'biz.

A Special Message from Gisele Bündchen A Special Message from Gisele Bündchen | The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show - YouTube Watch On It's unclear whether Gisele Bündchen will walk the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (she was spotted on crutches days before the show). Still, she played a part in the production, opening the live broadcast with a lingerie-forward look and a special message: "Are you ready for the show?"

Bella Hadid Begins the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Bella Hadid opens the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Just like last year, the lingerie label never confirmed Bella Hadid's role in the show, but luckily for us, she was the first supermodel to strut. The spotlight captured every angle of her neon green look, including her floral balconette bra, a garter-turned-skirt, and bejeweled wings that sprouted like a tree beyond her back. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Adriana Lima Matches Bella Hadid in Neon Green Adriana Lima at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Neon green numbers started the show: Adriana Lima followed Bella Hadid's lead in a lacy bodysuit with corset-style cut-outs around her waist. She paired it with wings that looked more like cherry blossoms.

Anok Yai Blossoms On the Catwalk Anok Yai at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Anok Yai traded lingerie for a life-size flower that blossomed down the runway. Once the supermodel turned around, she showed off her cheeky underwear, which matched the petals' shade of pink.

Paloma Elsesser and Elsa Hosk Coordinate in Bubblegum Pink Corsets Paloma Elsesser at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Paloma Elsesser and Elsa Hosk returned to the Victoria's Secret runway early on in the show, sporting almost identical corsets. The only difference? 3-D pale pink flowers bloomed on Elsesser's back while Hosk showed off billowy, semi-sheer sleeves. Elsa Hosk at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former 'Marie Claire' Cover Star Ashley Graham Is a Dream in Daisy Wings Ashley Graham at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ashley Graham took to the runway in one of the largest sets of wings, covered from top-to-bottom in a pink-and-yellow bouquet. She wore an equally romantic bodysuit, complete with waist cut-outs and a low-rise thong.

Megan Moroney Serenades Alessandra Ambrosio and Alex Consani Megan Moroney was the first musical guest to take the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She matched the model's energy in gravity-defying wings, a pink corset dress, and a flirty ruffled garter. Megan Moroney at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) During Moroney's performance, Alessandra Ambrosio joined her on the catwalk, wearing a bejeweled bra and a bubble mini skirt-turned-train. Seconds later, Alex Consani debuted a surprisingly similar striped coat, featuring a forest green ombré toward the hem. Peep the Victoria's Secret logo on Consani's diamond earrings. Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Alex Consani at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin Gives Major Mother Energy On the Runway Barbara Palvin at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) One month after giving birth to her first baby, Barbara Palvin returned to the runway in the peekaboo bra trend and a ruffled, micro-mini slip dress. I know her husband, Dylan Sprouse, was somewhere in the front row, applauding her look. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Gigi Hadid and Tate McRae Have a Mid-Show Moment Tate McRae and Gigi Hadid at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Tate McRae stole the show with performances of "Sports Car" and her new song, "Housewife," which became the soundtrack to Gigi Hadid's return to the runway. The second Hadid sister looked like a Y2K dream in pops of pastels, a whimsical color story that continued onto her sequin wings. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Give It Up for the 2026 Class of Pink Natalia Bryant at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Trinity Rodman at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Pink, the sister brand of Victoria's Secret, welcomed Natalia Bryant and Trinity Rodman to the 2026 class. Bryant, for one, surprised showgoers in bedazzled jeans and a Pink-branded bra. Meanwhile, Rodman served a look—not a winning soccer goal—in a polka-dotted camisole and cheeky boy shorts.

Katseye Delivers Pop Star Perfection Katseye at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Katseye stayed true to girl group glamour in semi-matching fashion moments, ranging from pink-and-black bustiers, pleated mini skirts, and thigh-high hosiery.

In True Victoria's Secret Style, the Wings Defy Gravity Jasmine Tookes at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Just when I thought the wings couldn't get any more glamorous, the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show supersized the supermodel signature. Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Ming Xi walked the runway in some of the most jaw-dropping dimensions. However, Anok Yai's all-white wardrobe—including a peplum bodysuit and some of the tallest standing wings—looked fresh from the heavens. Ming Xi at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Elsa Hosk at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Anok Yai at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Proves Herself Worthy of a Permanent Spot on the Runway Megan Thee Stallion at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Megan Thee Stallion's performances at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show were award-worthy—and so were her struts. She looked every bit a supermodel in a lacy bra with sleeves, a G-string thong, and thigh-high, semi-sheer hosiery. The pièce de résistance? Her metallic silver wings. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

There's a New Angel in Town...It's Kylie Jenner! Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Turns out, Kendall Jenner isn't the only one in her family with a Fashion Week-worthy walk. Kylie Jenner joined her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but she looked every bit a veteran in a thong-showing skirt, white feathery wings, and the $50 million Fantasy Bra. (Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, applauded her debut from the front row, of course.) Next, I expect to see her in a Victoria's Secret campaign or two. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ends Her 16-Year Victoria's Secret Hiatus Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) After 16 years away from her Angel wings, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a semi-sheer white bodysuit and a statement-making fur coat. Before fans had time to process her perfect comeback, she graced the catwalk again. This time, she was dripping in diamonds, semi-sheer hosiery, and white-and-silver wings. Huntington-Whiteley's second look at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie's $50 Million Fantasy Bra Starts the Show's Most Glistening Section After Kylie Jenner walked the runway in a $50 million Fantasy Bra, a surplus of shimmering supermodels matched her energy. Bella Hadid, for one, floated down the runway in a semi-sheer slip dress and catwalk-sweeping, silk chiffon wings, which featured a fringed, metallic silver trim. Bella Hadid at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Shortly after, Paloma Elsesser frosted herself in a crown fit for a Victoria's Secret star, a white bodysuit, and a diamond chain dripping in "Angel" charms. Paloma Elsesser at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Who needs a Fantasy Bra when your diamond jewelry shines just as bright? Rhinestones cascaded down Candice Swanepoel's torso, covering her bra and her high-waisted thong before shimmering from one wing's tip to another. Candice Swanepoel at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Modeling one of the most elegant ensembles of the show, Barbara Palvin wore her sky-high wings with a crystal-covered corset and matching underwear with an attached slightly transparent train. Barbara Palvin at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Setting aside the underbust bling on her black bustier, Precious Lee's look let her chandelier-coded wings—sculpted from see-through gemstones in different shapes and sizes—do all the shining. Precious Lee at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Winner of the Victoria's Secret Casting Call Is... Solange Omon at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Meet Solange Omon: the 21-year-old winner of Victoria's Secret YouTube docuseries, Angels Among Us. Halfway through the show, the lights dimmed to welcome Omon to the world of Victoria's Secret, wearing a lace-trimmed lingerie look, tinsel-like gold wings, and an elongated sheer organza train. Talk about an applause-worthy debut.

21-Time Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima Ends the Show Adriana Lima at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) What better way to celebrate Adriana Lima's 21st Victoria's Secret Fashion Show than by ending the latest edition? Before reuniting with the entire cast of Angels (the Hadids and Jenner included), the 45-year-old looked right at home on the runway in a fringed little white look, which only became more breathtaking when unmissable wings joined the mix. Ending the show with an original Angel paid homage to the show's roots—and the supermodels that made it the runway spectacle it is today. Longtime Victoria's Secret supporters, like Joan Smalls, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, and Behati Prinsloo returned to the runway, too. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

A Standing Ovation Awaits the Angels After the Finale All of the Angels at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Walking out to "Say You'll Be There" by the Spice Girls, everyone from Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid to Alex Consani and Anok Yai closed the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in their final lingerie 'fits. Pink confetti (of course) rained down on the VIPs, while the catwalk transformed into the dance floor. Team Marie Claire couldn't help but smile (and feel FOMO) watching our favorite models bask in the glamorous glory after months of preparation. Final thoughts to come... A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

The Looks I’ll Be Thinking About Tomorrow As a writer, I'm not often made speechless by a style moment. But the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show blew me away. I knew it would be a show for the books as soon as Bella Hadid started the step-and-repeats. The Ôrebella founder's fresh-from-the-garden wings set the highest bar for the luxurious lingerie that followed. Bella Hadid at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) The Hadid sisters were, to no surprise, the stars of the show. Gigi Hadid channeled early-2000s Angels in nostalgic, blue-and-pink lingerie, plus disco ball-ified wings, which swapped feathers for supersized sequins. Her bombshell blowout and hot-girl hoop earrings committed to the classic Victoria's Secret dress code. Gigi Hadid at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Precious Lee became one of my best-dressed at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. So, tonight, my eyes were peeled for her perfect face card. During the post-Fantasy Bra section, she styled a matching satin set with crystal-covered wings that looked more like a chandelier. Precious Lee at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Women can do anything. Case in point: Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria's Secret runway one month after giving birth to her first baby. She debuted not one, but two looks, finishing with a rhinestone-coated corset, an catwalk-touching train, and wings that are worth zooming in on. Barbara Palvin at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) I couldn't believe Solange Omon hadn't starred in a Victoria's Secret show before: she looked more than comfortable taking center stage. The winner of the nationwide casting call made her debut in a lace-trimmed look and her first (of many) wings. Solange Omon at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) Leave it to Alex Consani (a model for McQueen, Tom Ford, Versace, and more) to bring a high-fashion fantasy to Victoria's Secret. Alongside her little black corset dress, she wore a sculptural pair of metallic gold wings with ease. Alex Consani at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images) All of the celebrity performers brought their A-game to the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but Megan Thee Stallion's look will live rent-free in my mind until next year. She showed up and out in less-is-more lingerie, including sheer hosiery, an itty-bitty thong, and metallic silver wings. Bring her back every year, okay, Victoria's Secret? Megan Thee Stallion at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)