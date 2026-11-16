When bra tops became the leading red carpet trend at the 2026 MTV VMAs, no one batted an eye. The award show is known for being the most daring for a reason. Fast forward to the 2026 Governors Awards, however, and fashion fans could've never predicted the part that bras would play on the red carpet. Despite being the first official fête on the road to the Oscars (and sharing the same elevated dress code as the Academy Awards), some A-listers risked it all in peekaboo bras.
On November 15, all sorts of sequined, corseted, and delicately draped dresses walked the Governors Awards red carpet. Surrounded by a surplus of full-coverage creations, Charlize Theron's chest-revealing Tom Ford gown stood out for its risqué approach.
The actor's stylist, Leslie Fremar, sourced the Spring 2027 runway for the cherry red co-ord, originally modeled by Alex Consani. The bold leather bralette was laid bare beneath an identical column gown, which featured a striking, navel-sweeping neckline. The dress's relaxed straps looked seconds away from falling, an effortless detail that added to the flirty feel of the boudoir-inspired look.
Theron let the bra do all the talking, accessorizing with elongated diamond earrings and silver rings, both by Anita Ko, and the same barely there strappy stilettos worn by Consani on the catwalk.
Theron wasn't the only Governors Awards guest to flaunt a bra front and center. Monica Barbaro followed suit in a custom Valentino dress, complete with a similarly scooped, satin neckline that showcased a lacy black bralette. Not only was the peekaboo piece lined with festive rhinestones, but it complemented the little bit of lace beneath the dress's thigh-high slit.
Barbaro's stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, also skipped a statement necklace and finished the actor's Governors Awards ensemble with diamond stud earrings from Tiffany & Co. and pointy, satin black pumps.
Then, there was Tessa Thompson, whose take on the visible bra trend was more Academy Awards-appropriate. Stylist Karla Welch went with a semi-sheer gown from Schiaparelli's Fall 2026 Couture collection, which paired a sculptural, cut-out bodice with a ruffled, polka-dotted skirt. While the look didn't include conventional cups, camisole-style straps appeared from underneath the spotted bodice—as if there were an unlined bra underneath. The statement gold brooch that held the top together matched Thompson's metallic earrings to a T
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Peekaboo bras come in all shapes and styles, as proven by Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Katie Holmes, Margot Robbie, and now, the Governors Awards guests. The latter A-listers exhibited elegant ways to style the silhouette, preparing the trend for potential sightings at the 2027 Oscars. With endorsements from Theron, Barbaro, and Thompson, there's no telling how many bras will make waves at Hollywood's biggest night next March.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.