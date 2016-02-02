The Best Celebrity Instagrams from Super Bowl 2016
It's game day.
By Sarah Lindig
Tonight, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers head to Levi's Stadium in San Francisco to compete in the 50th Super Bowl. With the pre-party playlist loaded and snacks prepped, the countdown to kickoff is officially on. From diehard sports fans to those just watching for the commercials and all-star performances, everyone is gearing up for the big game—and that includes celebrities. See how stars are taking in the football festivities with the best #SuperBowl50 Instagrams.
David and Brooklyn Beckham
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)
A photo posted by on
Lady Gaga
Mariska Hargitay
Kate Hudson
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)
A photo posted by on
Chrissy Teigen
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Taraji P. Henson
A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)
A photo posted by on
