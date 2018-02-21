Today's Top Stories
Strangely, Justin Theroux Wasn't Thrilled to Find Love Post-Its Brad Pitt Left for Jennifer Aniston

Surprise!

As soon as news broke that Jennifer Aniston and her leather jacketed husband of two years, Justin Theroux, were breaking up, my brain went:

COULD JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT GET BACK TOGETHER?

Who knows! Since then daily reports about their relationship have been published (they couldn't agree on a home base! He never really wanted to get married!), but today, a new detail, from a "source," that perhaps adds fuel to the super-hot-Brad-Pitt fire: Two years ago, Theroux found notes Aniston had saved, written by Pitt back in the day.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” Us Weekly reports. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

“Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled...Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

Which, yes. Same.

