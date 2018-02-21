As soon as news broke that Jennifer Aniston and her leather jacketed husband of two years, Justin Theroux, were breaking up, my brain went:

COULD JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT GET BACK TOGETHER?

Who knows! Since then daily reports about their relationship have been published (they couldn't agree on a home base! He never really wanted to get married!), but today, a new detail, from a "source," that perhaps adds fuel to the super-hot-Brad-Pitt fire: Two years ago, Theroux found notes Aniston had saved, written by Pitt back in the day.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” Us Weekly reports. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

“Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled...Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

Which, yes. Same.