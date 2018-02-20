As you probably heard, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are splitting after two years of marriage, kicking off 2018's hopefully-very-short-because-we-ship-everyone list of celebrity breakups. And while the marriage reportedly ended due to an ongoing disagreement about where to live, new reports claim that Theroux was hesitant about getting married in the first place. Not because of Jennifer, but because of his meh-like feelings about the institution in general.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"He had reservations at the time because they still hadn’t figured out where they were going to live as a couple," a source tells Us Weekly. "Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen—and probably always will be—but marriage was never important to him. Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it."

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, Aniston reportedly did need it.

"Constant scrutiny of Jen’s personal life, including whether she would ever find her happily ever after, played a huge role in her marriage to Justin," the source adds. "It was obvious Jen needed more than an engagement or to be life partners with Justin. He didn’t want to lose her, so they got married."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hmmm, okay. With all this said, it should be noted that the "cool motorcycle-riding leather jacket-owning man who wants to be single and is ensnared by the uptight sensible woman who locks him down" trope needs to die a death. And also, was their marriage even legal?