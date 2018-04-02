The Best Tweets About John Legend and 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Tonight, NBC is trying the live musical thing again with Jesus Christ Superstar Live and, well, it's good—really good. Just ask Twitter. People are losing their minds over John Legend hitting high notes, Sara Bareilles singing like an angel, and all that glitter. Here, the best, funniest tweets from everyone watching—including some gems from Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Jesus is mad that Judas stole his "scoop neckline and scarf" look#JesusChristSuperstarLive — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 2, 2018

Norm Lewis can sing the tax code to me and I will melt into a warm puddle. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Laura Hirschfeld (@LauraGHirschfel) April 2, 2018

The apostles got that “buy 3, get 2 free” pashmina scarf deal from a street vendor. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — just reilly (@annreilly) April 2, 2018

As if the singers aren't captivating enough; who the hell are these musicians? Those guitar players........that saxophonist!!! #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/EEAUZEZdfc — Cindy R (@cindy_cdr) April 2, 2018

If you watch #JesusChristSuperstarLive on mute, John Legend and Sara Bareilles look like a couple at Restoration Hardware arguing over which table to buy. — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) April 2, 2018

I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

My favorite parts of the bible were always the guitar solos. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 2, 2018

Shoutouts to the future commercial break glitter-sweepers. You’re doing God’s work.#JesusChristSuperstarLive — Musical Theatre Mash (@MusicalMash) April 2, 2018

I wish Sara Bareilles’s voice were a shampoo so I could lather that shit up into my scalp, let it sit for 1 to 5 minutes, rinse it out and then repeat that shit all night. #jesuschristsuperstarlive — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) April 2, 2018

