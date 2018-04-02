The Best Tweets About John Legend and 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Tonight, NBC is trying the live musical thing again with Jesus Christ Superstar Live and, well, it's good—really good. Just ask Twitter. People are losing their minds over John Legend hitting high notes, Sara Bareilles singing like an angel, and all that glitter. Here, the best, funniest tweets from everyone watching—including some gems from Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.
Yes yes yes yes yes! #JesusChristSuperStarLive pic.twitter.com/Lc2WkiX43p— Alex Gonzalez (@AlexInPundrland) April 2, 2018
Jesus is mad that Judas stole his "scoop neckline and scarf" look#JesusChristSuperstarLive— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 2, 2018
Norm Lewis can sing the tax code to me and I will melt into a warm puddle. #JesusChristSuperstarLive— Laura Hirschfeld (@LauraGHirschfel) April 2, 2018
Nazareth Crime Story: Versace #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/cgi1Pb0vkt— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) April 2, 2018
The apostles got that “buy 3, get 2 free” pashmina scarf deal from a street vendor. #JesusChristSuperstarLive— just reilly (@annreilly) April 2, 2018
As if the singers aren't captivating enough; who the hell are these musicians? Those guitar players........that saxophonist!!! #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/EEAUZEZdfc— Cindy R (@cindy_cdr) April 2, 2018
If you watch #JesusChristSuperstarLive on mute, John Legend and Sara Bareilles look like a couple at Restoration Hardware arguing over which table to buy.— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) April 2, 2018
I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
My favorite parts of the bible were always the guitar solos. #JesusChristSuperstarLive— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 2, 2018
Shoutouts to the future commercial break glitter-sweepers. You’re doing God’s work.#JesusChristSuperstarLive— Musical Theatre Mash (@MusicalMash) April 2, 2018
Me singing along to #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/mY9ZODJOji— Joa Tous (@JoaTous) April 2, 2018
I wish Sara Bareilles’s voice were a shampoo so I could lather that shit up into my scalp, let it sit for 1 to 5 minutes, rinse it out and then repeat that shit all night. #jesuschristsuperstarlive— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) April 2, 2018
John Legend: [hits THAT NOTE]— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) April 2, 2018
America:#JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/GEbkWIjODS
Me when he yelled/sang/growled “GOOOOOO” #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/78RjZRlav3— Maggie Williford (@WillifordMaggie) April 2, 2018
Ok @johnlegend with the high note! @JCSTheMusical #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/kmmhLmFuNs— Amanda Romanello (@abromanello) April 2, 2018
john legend's vocal chords after singing "gethsemane" #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/JqXizBWGKO— Clayd Yila (@ClaydYila) April 2, 2018