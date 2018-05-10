Today's Top Stories
'Outlander' Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Starz

Great news, Outlander fans! Starz and Sony Pictures Television announced yesterday that the drama will be renewed for two more seasons. So yes, you get to see (dreamy!) Sam Heughan on screen for at least a couple more years.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht in a statement.

In the meantime, the fourth season is set to have 13 episodes and will premiere this November. Find out everything you need to know about it here.

Check back here for updates as we learn more about Outlander seasons five and six.

