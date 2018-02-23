Everything to Know About MacKenzie Mauzy, Sam Heughan's Girlfriend

Even if you don't watch Outlander, you've likely heard about the steamy chemistry between Sam Heughan, 37, and his co-star Caitriona Balfe, 38. Their connection has even made it off screen with *very* flirty tweet exchanges, and fans continue to ask the same question over and over again: Are they dating? To answer your question: no (though shippers will argue otherwise!). Heughan is reportedly dating on-off girlfriend 29-year-old MacKenzie Mauzy, and Balfe recently became engaged to very low-key boyfriend Tony McGill.

Though we don't get the joy of seeing Mauzy and Heughan's relationship on screen, we do get a peek at them at events and a little bit on social media. To refine your Google search to one tab of relationship-stalking, here's everything you need to know about Mauzy and her relationship with Heughan.

Like Heughan, she's an actor.

Mauzy starred in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006 to December 2008. She has also guest-starred on shows like CSI and Law & Order: SVU.

She can sing, too.

Before Mauzy began her acting career, she won an award for "Best Child Actress" for her role as Annie Warbucks in the musical Annie played at a theater in Virginia. Mauzy went back to her musical roots in 2008 starring in the broadway musical, A Tale of Two Cities, and has been focused on her musical career since.

She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Reminder: Lancaster is widely known for its Amish population, though no word on whether or not Mauzy grew up around the culture.

She's been married before.

Mauzy was married to former American Idol contestant , John Arthur Greene, in 2012 and they divorced in 2014. Mauzy and Heughan were first spotted together in 2015 at her 27th birthday party.

They definitely don't *try* to hide their relationship.

The couple made their first appearance together back in February 2017. They even posed together at an Oscar's weekend party and have attended events together in NYC and basically just about anywhere. They've also made appearances on the street, like in this photo where they're wearing matching "Equality" shirts. (Amazing.)

They're an adventurous couple.

And she clearly loves to travel.



Not *not* awkward: Caitriona, Sam, and MacKenzie have all hung out together.

They celebrated Heughan's 37th birthday in South Africa last year, so clearly there's no tension between the co-stars and their partners.

Belated birthday celebrations for @SamHeughan ... Here's to an amazing year !!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0HVHsuZSor — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 2, 2017

And if you ever wanted to know fun facts about Mauzy...

...like her opinion on whether Rapunzel or Snow White would win in a fight, please watch the below.