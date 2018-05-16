Meghan Markle’s mom is officially on her way to London for the royal wedding. Doria Ragland left her Los Angeles house for the airport on May 15, just four days before her daughter says “I do,” to Prince Harry. She was carrying a Burberry garment bag, which one can only assume contains a Burberry outfit she will wear to the wedding celebrations. (Could it be her reception dress? Or perhaps, it’s the outfit she’ll wear when she walks Meghan down the aisle?)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

Rumor has it there’s a good chance she’ll end up giving Meghan away at the ceremony due to Thomas Markle’s health conditions. Meghan’s father was originally supposed to attend the royal wedding, but after a series of incidents, including admitting he staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for the wedding, there is now uncertainty as to whether he'll make it. To make that situation even less likely, Thomas had told TMZ he will be having heart surgery, which would prevent him from flying to the UK in time for his daughter's ceremony.

While all this is happening, Meghan is still focused on her wedding. Today, she and Prince Harry announced their bridesmaids and page boys (Princess Charlotte and Prince George are definitely in the wedding!). And, her BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney landed in London today, too. Regardless of the current family situation, Meghan will make a beautiful bride on Saturday and we can't wait to see what everyone else wears, including her mother.