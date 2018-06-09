Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Their First Balcony Moment at Trooping the Colour

See how it compares to previous years.

HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Towards the end of the Queen's annual birthday festivities, known as Trooping the Colour, the immediate royal family members gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd. These iconic balcony moments have brought us Prince George's best faces, Princess Charlotte's sweet indifference, and some of Princess Beatrice's wildest hats.

Since Harry and Meghan had their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the world missed out on the classic royal wedding balcony kiss that took place at Kate and Will's wedding (and Charles and Diana's). (It's fine, their chapel kiss surrounded by gorgeous flowers will do.) The new royal spouses have to keep the PDA to a minimum during the balcony moment for Trooping the Colour, but at least their presence makes for a pretty epic photo-op.

Getty Images
Getty Images
princess charlotte trooping the colour
Getty Images

See for yourself below how this year's gathering compares to previous years.

2018

Getty Images

2017

Getty Images

2016

Getty Images
2015

Getty Images

2012

Getty Images
2010

Getty Images

2005

Getty Images
1992

Getty Images

1989

Getty Images
1988

Getty Images

1987

Getty Images
1986

Getty Images

1983

Getty Images
1982

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
