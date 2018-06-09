Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Their First Balcony Moment at Trooping the Colour

Towards the end of the Queen's annual birthday festivities, known as Trooping the Colour, the immediate royal family members gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd. These iconic balcony moments have brought us Prince George's best faces, Princess Charlotte's sweet indifference, and some of Princess Beatrice's wildest hats.
Since Harry and Meghan had their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the world missed out on the classic royal wedding balcony kiss that took place at Kate and Will's wedding (and Charles and Diana's). (It's fine, their chapel kiss surrounded by gorgeous flowers will do.) The new royal spouses have to keep the PDA to a minimum during the balcony moment for Trooping the Colour, but at least their presence makes for a pretty epic photo-op.
See for yourself below how this year's gathering compares to previous years.
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2010
2005
1992
1989
1988
1987
1986
1983
1982