Twitter Is Obsessed With Seeing Princess Beatrice's Hat For the Royal Wedding​

It will be elaborate.

Getty Images

On Saturday, everyone's attention will be on Meghan Markle's wedding dress, but there is another royal who fans are excited for: Princess Beatrice of York. You may remember Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie of York, causing quite the stir at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding when they wore these two extravagant hats.

Getty Images

Post wedding, the pink Philip Treacy hat worn by Beatrice was auctioned off on eBay for charity at an estimated $109,435. The fascinator made headlines all over the internet (it's basically the hat that spurred a thousand memes) and now Twitter is hotly anticipating what headpiece Princess Beatrice will wear to Meghan and Harry's wedding.

The online comments about her and her sister's potential fascinator choice ranged from the laugh-out-loud positive to kinda mean and negative:

There's no doubt the York sisters will dress to impress at the ceremony and we have a feeling their fascinators will be just as grand. Scroll through some of Princess Beatrice's most memorable hat moments. This should give you a good indication as to what she might wear.

