On Saturday, everyone's attention will be on Meghan Markle's wedding dress, but there is another royal who fans are excited for: Princess Beatrice of York. You may remember Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie of York, causing quite the stir at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding when they wore these two extravagant hats.

Getty Images

Post wedding, the pink Philip Treacy hat worn by Beatrice was auctioned off on eBay for charity at an estimated $109,435. The fascinator made headlines all over the internet (it's basically the hat that spurred a thousand memes) and now Twitter is hotly anticipating what headpiece Princess Beatrice will wear to Meghan and Harry's wedding.

The online comments about her and her sister's potential fascinator choice ranged from the laugh-out-loud positive to kinda mean and negative:

I'm more excited to see Princes Beatrice hat at the royal wedding on Saturday than i am about eating my Nana's homemade scones. pic.twitter.com/6ljSqG16jd — Daniella Butterworth (@smileitsdani) May 17, 2018

Beatrice is my hat idol. pic.twitter.com/dQiuHBrtQW — hippersons, caffeinated just right (@hippersons) May 16, 2018

Blow Meghan’s dress. I want to see Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s hats. — Sylvia Milne (@Libmoggy) May 15, 2018

The nation is now counting on Princesses Beatrice and Euginie to save the circus of this #RoyalWedding solely by the strength of their hat choices 🙏 #MeghanAndHarry #weneedthis pic.twitter.com/ieTjx8zDyz — Eleanor (@e_eshn) May 17, 2018

I only care about the Royal Wedding insofar as Beatrice and Eugenie wear even uglier hats than they did at the last. #BitchYouLeanInToThatWickedStepsisterVibe #MakeItYourOwn — Marcus Peterson (@marcusrpeterson) May 17, 2018

I do hope Beatrice and Eugenie were nicer hats at Harry and Meghan’s wedding 😱#justsaying 👒👒👒👒 — jules (@jules0455) May 15, 2018

There's no doubt the York sisters will dress to impress at the ceremony and we have a feeling their fascinators will be just as grand. Scroll through some of Princess Beatrice's most memorable hat moments. This should give you a good indication as to what she might wear.