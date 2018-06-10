Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look Adorable Playing in the Park at Their Dad's Polo Match

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Just one day after the immediate royal family members attended the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday, Prince William is competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire—about two and half hours northwest of London.

His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and his children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, traveled all the way to Gloucestershire to watch him play, and they had a cute family playdate in the park. Blink and you'll almost forget they're royals.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You can see Charlotte looking cute as ever wearing sunglasses and running around with her brother Prince George (yes, that is a slinky he's playing with) and cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

In case you missed it, yesterday Savannah made the most meme-able of memes when she told Prince George to be quiet while the national anthem played.

Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ — SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018

It's been a fun weekend for the royal kids.