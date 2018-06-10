Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
Harry and Meghan Celebrate the Queen's Birthday
3
The Best Songs of the Year (So Far)
4
It Only Took One Sunburn to Ruin My Face Forever
5
5 Crucial Things 'The Hills' Gave Us

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look Adorable Playing in the Park at Their Dad's Polo Match

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Just one day after the immediate royal family members attended the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday, Prince William is competing in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire—about two and half hours northwest of London.

His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and his children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, traveled all the way to Gloucestershire to watch him play, and they had a cute family playdate in the park. Blink and you'll almost forget they're royals.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You can see Charlotte looking cute as ever wearing sunglasses and running around with her brother Prince George (yes, that is a slinky he's playing with) and cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

In case you missed it, yesterday Savannah made the most meme-able of memes when she told Prince George to be quiet while the national anthem played.

It's been a fun weekend for the royal kids.

Related Stories
Every Photo from This Year's Trooping the Colour
Pregnant Kate Middleton Went Grocery Shopping Solo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
See Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour
princess charlotte trooping the colour Princess Charlotte Tripped at Trooping the Colour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Check out Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Hats
Isla Phillips Sticks Out Tongue at Queen's Bday
Here's Prince George at Trooping the Colour
Harry and Meghan Had Their First Balcony Moment
Every Photo from This Year's Trooping the Colour
Harry and Meghan Celebrate the Queen's Birthday
Trooping The Colour 2018 Kate Middleton in Blue for Trooping of the Colour
Trooping The Colour 2018 Meghan Markle Stunned at the Trooping the Colour