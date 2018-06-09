See Photos of Harry and Meghan Celebrating the Queen's 92nd Birthday

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's only Meghan's second official royal event, and she looks like she's been part of the royal family for years. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the immediate members of the royal family to celebrate the Queen's second birthday in a public celebration known as the Trooping the Colour. Of course, Harry and Meghan had that post-honeymoon glow.

Meghan is wearing an off-the-shoulder peach Carolina Herrera dress and Harry is decked out in his military uniform. Both of them are joined by the Queen, Harry's father Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte (unfortunately, Prince Philip and Prince Louis didn't make an appearance). The official parade includes over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians along with carriage rides to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Meghan attended her first garden party only three days after her and Harry's wedding, and she fit in perfectly. Now that the pair are back from their honeymoon, in less than a week Meghan will travel with the Queen to Cheshire—a rural county in northwest England that's about three hours and 40 minutes from Buckingham Palace. Harry won't be there, so this will be Meghan's first solo event with the Queen.