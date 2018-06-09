Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
The Phillips Sisters Stole the Show on the Trooping the Colour Balcony

Who did a better tongue for the cameras—Isla Phillips or Prince Harry?

Getty Images

The royal children have a history of goofing off at public events (see Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding and Prince George's I-don't-care-what-you-think faces). At today's Trooping the Colour, one royal child followed suit and channeled Prince Harry, who posed exactly the same way at the 1988 Trooping the Colour. FYI, he was only four years old at the time.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Here's Princess Charlotte posing for the paparazzi at the royal wedding less than a month ago (is there a tongue game I'm missing out on?):

Getty Images

This new little girl who stole the show is Isla Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter who's 16th in line for the throne. Her parents are Peter and Autumn Phillips—Peter is Princess Anne's son. Peter and Autumn's first child, Savannah, was born in 2010 and is seen next to her sister. She quite literally told Prince George to be quiet while singing.

BBC
Isla may be taking the lead in goofing off, but Savannah just SHUT. IT. DOWN. Prince George doesn't even seem mad about it.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
