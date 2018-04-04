Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Kate Middleton Went Grocery Shopping Solo, and Snapped Up the Bargains

The Duchess isn't averse to a good deal.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton's due date is fast approaching, and as she prepares to give birth to her third child with Prince William, the Duchess is stocking up on the essentials.

Kate Middleton Made Surprise Easter Appearance
Spotted in a grocery store in Norfolk, England on Monday, Middleton was photographed by another shopper, who was surprised to see the royal picking up her own groceries. After she'd bought everything she needed, Middleton was then seen loading her own bags into the back of her Range Rover, having also grabbed one of the free coffees the supermarket gives away to shoppers.

According to the eyewitness (via Daily Mail), Middleton even bought some sale items, apparently selecting a coriander or parsley plant which visibly had a 25% off sticker on it. Even the Duchess of Cambridge isn't averse to grabbing a bargain when she sees it.

It's widely thought that Middleton is now on maternity leave, following her surprise appearance at the Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. Prince William and his wife were thought to have broken royal protocol by arriving late to the service, even after the Queen herself had gotten there.

According to Hello!, Middleton's due date is around April 23, and The Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital has been prepping for the baby's arrival (via Travel & Leisure). US Weekly even reported that a "luxe maternity suite" has been reserved for the Duchess ahead of her due date, in case she goes into labor sooner than expected.

An Affordable Version of Kate Middleton's Wedding

