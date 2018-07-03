Younger is officially coming back for a sixth season, meaning Liza's lie will continue for at least another year (thankfully).

"Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights," Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT, and Paramount Network, said, according to Deadline. "We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters."



Here's everything we know so far about the show's sixth season.

Release date:

There's no official word yet on when Season 6 will premiere. However, since seasons 4 and 5 premiered in June of 2017 and 2018, respectively, it's reasonable to assume that Season 6 will drop in June of 2019.

Cast:

As of now, the entire main cast (which includes Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, and Peter Hermann) are expected to return for the show's sixth season.

Plot:

Since Season 5 is still airing, it's hard to guess where the plot might go in Season 6. Foster, who stars as Liza, told Entertainment Weekly that the current season is the season of Liza and Charles.

"I will say that this is the season of Liza and Charles—it really is," she said. "Are they skipping through the fields happily ever after? Of course not, because this is Younger, but I definitely feel like it gives fans a glimpse into the relationship that we haven’t seen yet, and that’s exciting. They get some hard moments, but we get some really good moments as well."



Foster also told the magazine that her character grows up a lot this season and hinted that the show's plot has been impacted by things that are going on in the real world, like the #MeToo movement.

"I’ll just say that season 5 is where Liza kind of grows up and starts to take responsibility for her actions; she gets some balls," she said. "It’s a real roller coaster, because between season 4 ending and season 5 starting, the real world changed. Darren Star and the writers had an opportunity to do the right thing and represent that, [while] also creating a lot of drama for the show. There’s so many [gasps] moments, but that’s what makes the show so much fun; I’ve just had a ball."



If Foster's teases about Season 5 all play out as expected, Season 6 could see Liza going public with her age at work and dealing with the repercussions of maintaining her lie for so long.

::Makes popcorn::