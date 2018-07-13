A 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Coming

Great Dowager Countess! Downton Abbey, the magnificent PBS series that ran six seasons, will officially be a movie! Focus Features announced today that the original cast, including Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and the guy who played Bates (ugh), will reprise their roles for the movie, which begins filming this summer. Julian Fellowes, creator of the TV series, wrote the film’s screenplay and Brian Percival, who directed the series' pilot, will direct.

"Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors, and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen."

Which, like, yes, but WHAT IS THIS MOVIE GOING TO BE ABOUT? Can we bring back Cousin Matthew? (I love you, Matthew Goode, but #DanStevensForever) Is Edith going to be happy? Did Mrs. Patmore get married!? Is Daisy still a pill? Can Maggie Smith a.k.a. The Dowager Countess just sit in front a camera and deliver scorchers for an hour and 48 minutes?

Anyway, this is news that I'm very excited about—and I'm not the only one. Several members of the cast have posted about the stupendousness on social media:

No word yet on when the movie will be in theaters, but while we await the return of the Crawleys, revel in some of Lady Grantham's best burns. And enjoy your weekend.

If you want to catch up on your Downton Abbey, you can watch the complete series on Amazon.