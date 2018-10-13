Kavanaugh Protest
Prince Andrew Acted Like an Adorably Diligent Bridesmaid at Eugenie's Wedding

The father of the bride fussed over Eugenie's train.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

Move aside, Pippa, Prince Andrew has taken over the best bridesmaid slot in the royal family. Yesterday, at the nuptials of his daughter, Princess Eugenie, to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Prince Andrew was literally beaming with pride for his daughter on her big day. Not only that, though–his enthusiasm spilled over into his attention to detail, and he spent a ton of time fixing, fluffing, and zhooshing Eugenie's stunning Peter Pilotto gown. He wasn't a bridesmaid, but he may as well have been. He's an honorary bridesmaid, if you will.

Andrew is the Duke of York, as well as the youngest third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. At the time of his birth, he was second in the line of succession to the British throne, he is currently seventh in line.

And he was living his best life at the wedding yesterday, sharing a clever tale about his early interactions with Jack.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack, [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding told People. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”

image
Getty Images

Prince Andrew's duties were far from complete after the lunch reception, though. Princess Eugenie was surprised by Jack when he lead her to a dark grey Aston Martin DB10 sedan, one of eight models created specifically for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre following the afternoon reception on Friday.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
Little car, big dress, am I right?

