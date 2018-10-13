When a real-life princess marries her true love, it’s never going to be an understated affair. It goes without saying that Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday to new husband Jack Brooksbank was suitably royal, with an extravagant ceremony at St George’s Chapel, followed by a wonderful wedding breakfast hosted by Queen Elizabeth II as the couple’s first reception. Then came the third and not even final part of the plans, with the party only just getting started. Continuing late into the night, Eugenie and Jack’s real-deal reception took place in a marquee on the gardens of the Royal Lodge at Windsor (the family home of the father of the bride), and it sounds like things got pretty wild.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a bash arranged by the bride’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, it’s thought that the newlywed couple and their loved ones danced the night away. As revealed in a few sneaky Instagram posts from guests, decorations included extraordinary floral displays by wedding florist Ron Van Helden, while a drinks menu especially curated by the groom (it is his speciality, after all), certainly guaranteed a few sore heads this morning. Naturally, it was bound to include George Clooney's own Casamigos Tequila, which Jack is an ambassador for.

And because hey, why not, it’s been reported by the Mail Online that Robbie Williams even took to the stage during the festivities for an impromptu performance of some of his greatest hits. The Queen dancing to Rock DJ and Angels? Here for it.



Getty Images WPA Pool

As close friends of the royal couple, Robbie and wife Ayda were prominent celebrity guests at the ceremony earlier in the day, while their 6-year-old daughter, Theodora was a particularly adorable flower girl for the bride and groom.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the celebrations didn’t stop there. Princess Eugenie and Jack’s wedding continues today with a slightly more relaxed daytime party, rumored to have been planned with a “festival vibe”. A source previously predicted: “There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe.”

Zoe De Givenchy, mother of page boy Louis, shared a picture from the afterparty at 1am, only then declaring the night was “still young”. So there’s all the proof that my grandma self definitely wouldn’t have survived the royal wedding party.