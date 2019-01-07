While you were running to the bathroom during the Golden Globes commercials, HBO released a sneak peek of Big Little Lies season two, which, FYI, still doesn't have a premiere date yet. Even though the trailer was only three seconds long (yes!), the BLL stans are very satisfied.

In the teaser, Meryl Streep makes her debut as Perry's mom who proclaims, "I want to know what happened that night," referencing her son's death. Then the scene quickly jumps to all five women—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern—holding up signs during (presumably) the same night of Perry's death.

Watch the quick snippet below, and prepare to get as excited as the rest of the internet.

first sneak peek of Big Little Lies Season 2, THAT'S WHAT WE DESERVE pic.twitter.com/pd4rjPukog — best of big little lies (@bllposts) January 7, 2019

🆘 NEW BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2 CONTENT 🆘 pic.twitter.com/P3yZRmrdYN — kyle lux (@kyle4prezident) January 7, 2019

We got a season 2 Big Little Lies teaser!!!!!!! — Alex Donlin (@alexandradonlin) January 7, 2019

First look at Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz in Big Little Lies season 2 via @hbo pic.twitter.com/rJMXh1rAdc — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) January 7, 2019

I’m shamelessly taking a picture of my tv because this shot from Big Little Lies season 2 is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/D5x2YfHm4u — allyson roche (@allyroche) January 7, 2019

HBO: releases 0.4 seconds of big Little Lies season 2

Me: pic.twitter.com/5mDQKvfcS1 — Rachel (@supremevaIkyrie) January 7, 2019

BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2 I’M SO FUCKING READY — Poemática🌹 (@misswancarter) January 7, 2019

BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2 YESSS PLS — jazz (@bloomingbyuns) January 7, 2019

🗣when is big little lies season 2 coming out 🗣 — chiara (@nightvvelvet) January 7, 2019

EXCUSE THE FUCK ME DID I JUST WITNESS A BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2 SNEAK PEEK — richard (@andreigarfield) January 7, 2019

ready to explode when big little lies season 2 comes out — isabel (@isabelmanor) January 7, 2019

*Small snippet of BIG LITTLE LIES Season 2*



Me: pic.twitter.com/NLVFBmcs27 — Matthew St.Clair (@filmguy619) January 7, 2019

Also freaking out over the peek at Big Little Lies. Season 2 can't come soon enough. — MsEvade (@MsEvade) January 7, 2019

we are living in the year of big little lies season 2 pic.twitter.com/wPjXHvhWEB — best of big little lies (@bllposts) January 3, 2019

I am ready.

