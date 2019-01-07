image
Watch the 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Trailer That Premiered During the Golden Globes

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
HBO

While you were running to the bathroom during the Golden Globes commercials, HBO released a sneak peek of Big Little Lies season two, which, FYI, still doesn't have a premiere date yet. Even though the trailer was only three seconds long (yes!), the BLL stans are very satisfied.

In the teaser, Meryl Streep makes her debut as Perry's mom who proclaims, "I want to know what happened that night," referencing her son's death. Then the scene quickly jumps to all five women—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern—holding up signs during (presumably) the same night of Perry's death.

Watch the quick snippet below, and prepare to get as excited as the rest of the internet.

I am ready.

