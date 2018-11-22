Nicole Kidman is Doubtful That 'Big Little Lies' Will Return for a Third Season

The highly anticipated second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies has been confirmed to return to screens next year (hooray!) but... enjoy it while you can (boo!). Star of the popular drama series, Nicole Kidman, has hinted that she’s not entirely optimistic about the possibility of the show returning for a third season, once it reaches its final episode next year. Big Little Lies, currently in post-production, still has multiple branches of storyline that could surely be explored but, according to Kidman, we might all be left wanting more than the show can deliver.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Speaking to Variety about the huge and somewhat unexpected success of the show, the Aquaman actress addressed the possibility of revisiting Monterey, California for a third series. Explaining that it might unfortunately just be a logistical nightmare to organize, Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, admitted: “I think it would be hard to get the whole group together. But we would love to do it.”

With such a star-studded, A-list cast including Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley amongst others, it’s no surprise to hear that uniting everyone in one place at one time again for more filming is sure to be a tricky task.

HBO

HBO

But don’t get too down about what sounds like limited Big Little Lies binge-watching—there’s still season two to get through first, and it’s sure to be nothing less than fantastic thanks to its latest additions. As well as the rest of the previous cast, Kidman worked alongside Meryl Streep in the show’s newest episodes—a task which she admitted that even she found intimidating as a seasoned professional.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I was terrified,” Nicole shared. “You’re acting opposite the great one. I get nervous anyway — but to be opposite her and not want her to think, 'Who is this amateur?' And also, we want to deliver a series for her that she's great in. Reese and I were like, 'We want this for her and for the other women.' They have much stronger roles in the second one."

Oh, just when you thought this show couldn't get any better... Petition to get that third season firmly into the diary?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE