The Best Pop Songs of 2019 (So Far)

If you hate to love pop music—mainly because it's incredibly difficult to find a really great pop song in 2019—welcome to the club. Luckily, artists like the Jonas Brothers, Bryce Vine, and Charlie XCX are making it cool again. The key? Blurring genres (see: the hispanic/pop mix in "Señorita") and, more often that not, choosing not to define their music at all.

Here, MarieClaire.com's running list of the best pop songs of 2019.

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The song that sparked a million Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello dating rumors (and ended up reportedly being true). The sexy single is unexpected from this duo, but it works. Come for the Very Hot music video, stay for the Latin dance moves that will inevitably be brought out as soon as you hit play. Fun fact: I made my roommate listen to this about three weeks ago, and she's played it in our apartment at least twice a day since.

"I Believe" - Jonas Brothers

"I Believe" is one of the lesser-known songs from the Jonas Brothers' new album, Happiness Begins, that celebrates the trio's return to pop music. The slow bop feels like the grown-up version of love songs like "Lovebug" and "When You Look Me in the Eyes," which is just further proof the Jo Bros are #back...and we're old.

"Mother's Daughter" - Miley Cyrus

Speaking of old, who would have thought Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers would make it on the same "best of" list in 2019? In "Mother's Daughter," which makes a home on Cyrus' She Is Coming EP released in May, she gives no f*cks about what you think of her while simultaneously adding some grit to the genre that it so desperately needs. (So-so, so don't fuck with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I'm nasty, I'm evil / Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter.)



"Goodbyes" - Post Malone ft. Young Thug

Coming off of a very successful album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone returns with an emotional, pop-like single about the end of an relationship. Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton appears in the music video, which is about as randomly great as it can get.

"In My Bed" - Sabrina Carpenter

Twenty-year-old Sabrina Carpenter's newly-released album, Singular: Act II, brings out that classic pop music we know and love with singles like "In My Bed." Carpenter told Marie Claire the song is about how she copes with the anxiety she occasionally deals with. More on that here.

"La La Land" - Bryce Vine ft. YG

Bryce Vine has remained incredibly underrated since he released his first EP in 2014 (you may know his hit song "Drew Barrymore"). "La La Land," the head-boppin' single from his debut album Carnival (out July 26), brings all of the feel-good, roll-the-window-down vibes needed this summer.

"Summer Days" - Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy

Though Martin Garrix, Macklemore, and Patrick Stump's single walks a thin line between dance and pop, "Summer Days" brings out a pop/funk/EDM mix that's most certainly a bop—and if it's a bop, it's pop. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

"Gone" - Charlie XCX & Christine and the Queens



Albeit the worrisome lyrics (I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people / How they making me feel lately / They making me weird, baby, lately / I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people / How they making me loathe / They making me loathe, yeah"), pop queen Charlie XCX has reclaimed her throne in "Gone." Play it when you're feeling sad, mad, or just need to get out of your head.

"Beautiful People" - Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

Before you stop reading this post, hear me out: Ed Sheeran and Khalid's "Beautiful People" is worth the listen (and then five more after that). Despite their two different styles, Sheeran's vocals and Khalid suave youthfulness blends perfectly together in a top track on Sheeran's new album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

