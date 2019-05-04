Skin Care
The 'Game of Thrones' Showrunners Hint That the White Walkers Could Still Be a Threat

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
HBO
  • In the third episode of Game of Thrones' final season, our heroes appeared to put one of their biggest threats behind them.
    • According to the show creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, however, things might not be as they seem.
      • The GOT showrunners discussed the possibility of the major villain's return during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

        This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

        For eight seasons, Game of Thrones fans fretted over the White Walkers and their Army of the Dead as they prepared for their invasion of Westeros. In the third episode of the show's final season, that threat finally came to the forefront as the Night King led his army into battle against the living at Winterfell. After almost an hour and a half of brutal onscreen bloodshed, the fight seemed to end when Arya Stark put her super assassin skills to use and killed the Night King, shattering him, his White Walkers, his ice dragon, and his zombie army in one fell swoop.

        So, sigh of relief that that's over...right?

        Well, maybe not. In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, GOT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took fan questions, including on about the future threat of the White Walkers. Warning: Their answer won't make you super happy if you're in the "thank god we're done with the White Walker storyline" camp of Thrones fans.

        When Kimmel asked the showrunners if we were for sure done with the White Walkers, Benioff answered with a cryptic non-answer: "Yeah, we’re not going to answer that."

        Sounds like it's possible Cersei might have to face off against the Army of the Dead after all.

