Who Is Dylan Barbour on Hannah Brown's 'The Bachelorette' Season?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Ed HerreraGetty Images

Judging by The Bachelorette previews, Hannah Brown is making sure to let her guys know she's not taking any crap from anybody this season. In an attempt to identify who might be the source of some of the drama—Luke Parker seems like he might be a candidate, for example, judging by promos—Chris Harrison said that one bachelor to watch is 24-year-old Dylan Barbour. Chris obviously didn't specify why Dylan is so important (he just likes to leave little hints here and there, I guess) but there might be some evidence Dylan could be part of a very crucial scene this season. Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead.

First, here's what to know about this contestant.

He's from the West Coast.

Unlike a lot of Hannah's guys, Dylan's not from the South but instead hails from San Diego, California. Per his bio, "He loves to drive his boat, scuba dive and cook up a big meal," so he's definitely living the #beachlife at home and through travel.

View this post on Instagram

a vibe few can replicate #myhappyplace

A post shared by Dylan Barbour (@dylanbarbour) on

He's a family guy, too: "Dylan has two tattoos: a palm tree on his ankle and a heart with roses on his chest for his mom and dad."

He's an entrepreneur.

Apparently, according to his LinkedIn, Dylan is the cofounder and COO of the Vizer app. Per his bio, Vizer "allows people to work out while donating food to those in need." He apparently used to work in finance, both at Citibank and Morgan Stanley. He graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts in 2016, and his work took him all over the U.S.

He made an impression the first night.

In his introduction during the premiere, Dylan told Hannah that he wanted her to be the Bachelorette (it's a phrase said a lot, but Hannah seemed to dig it) and said he couldn't believe Colton let her go.

He got a rose, so he definitely did something right. Although...

He miiiight be the guy who gets into hot water with Hannah.

Okay, so this is somewhat speculation on my part. Also, the Bachelor shows have a way of editing footage to look different from how it actually plays out. But towards the end of this video here, you can see Hannah responding to someone who has (potentially) called her out on being with multiple guys. Again, TBD on the actual conversation:

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," retorts Hannah angrily, right as the camera cuts to what I think is Dylan (same eyebrows, same black hair, at 3:11) looking ticked off/embarrassed. Then Hannah says, "How dare I be judged by any man?" while she sits and cries—which happens a lot this season, judging by previews. So could Dylan be the guy?? We also get a shot of Jed Wyatt, but it doesn't look related to the conversation. We'll see—that could be a big deal.

We'll update once we find out for sure!

Dylan at least makes the top nine.

This according to Reality Steve, who's often right about such things. But I'd be intrigued if he was selected even after the, uh, challenging conversation above, so I'm curious on the timing.

