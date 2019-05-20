image
Who Is Cam Ayala, the Guy Who Rapped to Hannah on 'The Bachelorette'?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ABC

Of all the men in Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season so far, there are a few that have stood out: Some for their physique, some for their "passion" (temper), and some because they're just quirky. Contestant Cam Ayala is in that last category. We've already seen a ton of him, so that might bode well for his ultimate success with Hannah.

So what do we know about Cam, and what does his show arc look like?

He's Southern.

It's absolutely a trend: A lot of Hannah's guys are from the South. Cam is from Austin, Texas, per his bio, and he's a sales manager at Tableau with a "competitive personality." Yes, amongst the many things I'd probably call Cam, competitive is one of them. Sigh. He is also a "dance floor king," whatever that means, and loves The Notebook. In his bio, it also says the most important thing in a woman, for him, is dental hygiene. Ok...?

He's also a family guy, per his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

The Brunch Bunch! #Family

A post shared by Cam Ayala (@camronayala) on

And like every other bachelor, he likes to travel:

He's honest about health struggles.

In a long post in 2018, Cam admitted that he suffers from lymphedema, a rare and rarely studied condition that almost necessitated amputation, but that he's healthy and happy:

View this post on Instagram

Okay, long post here. This is something that I have never been public about because I never wanted sympathy or for people to feel sorry for me. In 2002 I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals across the 🌎 I was told by dozens of doctors and “Specialists” that I would never be able to play competitive sports, and that I would have to manage this condition for the rest of my life. Receiving that news as a 12 year old boy was devastating because all I wanted to do was play 🏀 ⚾️ and 🏈 with my friends. After visiting over 20 clinics, I was finally given some treatment options. Through manual lymphatic drainage massage, leg pumps, and custom compression garments, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again. This didn’t come with countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling, and mental agony. Through the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted. Fast forward to 2014, I experienced my first “episode” of infection in my right knee. The past 4 years brought me to the top medical hospitals in Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. After enduring 13 surgical procedures, the only consensus that the doctors came to was....amputation. The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety. How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle? As fate would have it, the experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016. What I learned from my experience is that you HAVE TO 1) stay vigilant in your journey for treatment and answers. 2) Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them 3) “Pain is temporary, love is necessary” - Lil Wayne 4) There are support groups and resources available IF you seek them out 5) NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them Wishing you a #MerryChristmas and a #HappyNewYear #2019

A post shared by Cam Ayala (@camronayala) on

He's a rapper and musician.

Per his bio, "Cam can freestyle rap about anything and play the harmonica." We have seen the former in action:

Also he rapped AGAIN to her in the premiere and blew rose petals at her, so there's a lot happening here.

He's really quirky.

I know, I know, I shouldn't judge. But the rap to Hannah? After which she still gave him a rose?? And according to an exclusive clip from Entertainment Weekly for episode 2, he butted in on a conversation with another bachelor, fed them both chicken nuggets—EW called it a chicken nugget "threesome"—and the other guy threw nuggets at him. It's also where we discover Cam's life mantra: ABC, or Always Be Cam. Ugh. You might just want to watch the clip and come back, because it's pretty spectacular.

In fairness, he's not, like, John Paul Jones annoying, but definitely, definitely makes me yell "No!" at the screen whenever he's on. I'm hoping he's just around for some early drama. But he already made out with Hannah in the premiere, so does that mean we'll be seeing lots of him?

Oh boy.

