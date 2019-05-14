Spoilers for the premiere of The Bachelorette.



Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette has already seen the craziest characters: A "box king," a freestyle rapper (not his profession, but it's how I'll ID him going forward), two pilots, a tractor-driving farmer, and a fence jumper. But Bachelor Nation was the most excited/irritated/enraged by a very special contestant by the name of John Paul Jones, who works at...John Paul Jones and likes to refer to himself in the third person a lot. Yet despite what looked like a truly annoying set of character traits, Hannah somehow...decided to keep him on? And the reactions, of course, were magical.

Bachelor Nation was not thrilled he got a rose (I'm guessing he's just there for drama, but TBD—could you imagine if he won it all and annoyed us all to death?):

But like what if she actually picked him??

Imagine hearing “I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Jones” #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/2lQMa9hmua — Rachael Lewandowski (@RachaelLew) May 14, 2019

Someone quoted him directly, because the words that just literally came out of his mouth were ridiculous enough:

“I, John Paul Jones, didn’t come all the way out here, and give up a promotion at John Paul Jones just to be sent home” #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3uG5L1BR42 — Christina Rodriguez (@SuperVOGirl) May 14, 2019

There's the fact that he looks just like this Shrek character and now that's all I'll ever be able to see:

I knew John Paul Jones looked familiar 🤔 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/U9AQDyeokj — Elizabeth Sullivan (@sullivan1224) May 14, 2019

And/or every '90s to '00s villain in a rom-com:

Jennifer Garner’s sleazy hockey boyfriend from 13 Going on 30 and John Paul Jones are THE SAME PERSON #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HL78ejWv97 — Kippen Marie (@KippenMarie) May 14, 2019

Or just a regular old Disney villain:

John Paul Jones talking at the camera. #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/atAOAkyNEx — Rachel Christine (@RachieRach1992) May 14, 2019

Hannah's genuinely befuddled reaction to this extra, extra person:

There's incredulity over the fact that some how "The Box King" and the hot farmer "Matt Donald" went home instead:

WAIT... HANNAH... you just picked jOhn PaUl jOnEs over CHASEN, BOX GUY, BRIAN TEACHER GUY, & MATT DONALD???? #TheBachelorette — Natalie Gibson (@nataliegibsonxo) May 14, 2019

There was speculation he miiight be a serial killer (lol):

And then, of course, more riffs on his talking about himself in the third person:

No one eliminates John Paul Jones not even John Paul Jones eliminates John Paul Jones #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NTkHi6hkPu — Connor Obrochta (@CObrochta33) May 14, 2019

Actually, I've changed my mind. For the memes alone, I want him to stay.

