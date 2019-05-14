image
All the Very Best Reactions to 'Bachelorette' Contestant John Paul Jones on Twitter

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ABCGetty Images

Spoilers for the premiere of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette has already seen the craziest characters: A "box king," a freestyle rapper (not his profession, but it's how I'll ID him going forward), two pilots, a tractor-driving farmer, and a fence jumper. But Bachelor Nation was the most excited/irritated/enraged by a very special contestant by the name of John Paul Jones, who works at...John Paul Jones and likes to refer to himself in the third person a lot. Yet despite what looked like a truly annoying set of character traits, Hannah somehow...decided to keep him on? And the reactions, of course, were magical.

Bachelor Nation was not thrilled he got a rose (I'm guessing he's just there for drama, but TBD—could you imagine if he won it all and annoyed us all to death?):

But like what if she actually picked him??

Someone quoted him directly, because the words that just literally came out of his mouth were ridiculous enough:

There's the fact that he looks just like this Shrek character and now that's all I'll ever be able to see:

And/or every '90s to '00s villain in a rom-com:

Or just a regular old Disney villain:

Hannah's genuinely befuddled reaction to this extra, extra person:

There's incredulity over the fact that some how "The Box King" and the hot farmer "Matt Donald" went home instead:

There was speculation he miiight be a serial killer (lol):

And then, of course, more riffs on his talking about himself in the third person:

Actually, I've changed my mind. For the memes alone, I want him to stay.

