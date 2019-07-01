Hannah Brown has finished shooting her season of The Bachelorette, but her final episodes haven't aired yet—so rumors are flying about her final selection. There are plenty of spoilers available, but let's take a look at what hints about her life now she's dropped, intentionally or not, on social media. Is there anything we can discover about who Hannah Brown has chosen as her final rose recipient, and are they still together? I investigate.

She's directly, proactively addressing the trolls.

WOW. I am so impressed, Hannah. She's apparently been getting nasty, unsupportive messages about how she gives Christians a bad name (likely in connection to that pivotal "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me" confrontation with Luke). But Hannah absolutely took charge and, in a lengthy Instagram post, let everyone know she wasn't having any of that nonsense.

"The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly," she said. Then she gets straight to the point: "I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments—he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. 'You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy...'"

And she asserted her own self-worth and value as a person, all while keeping her adorkable sense of humor. "I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times...but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name. I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory."

I looooove all of this. Kaitlyn Bristowe recently spoke about how the Internet "is not kind" to women who talk about their sexuality, as she received the same backlash on her season. She told Hannah she had her back and to call her:

Also, one of her bachelors, Tyler Cameron, had Hannah's back...so, I don't know if that's a spoiler or related to Hannah's post, but I'm even more impressed by him (and I'm a big fan already).

The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7 — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

Hannah's being very careful.

It looks as though Hannah's learning a lesson from her former show-mance Colton Underwood, who was a lot more obvious about what had happened his season through his likes and activity. There are barely any clues as to how her season might have ended—I'm betting it's epic—beyond her saying that the show was tough and she's "recovering:"

She had a ring on that finger in February (you have to swipe through), but that was before shooting started, so it's not a spoiler.

She's not following any of her bachelors.

This makes sense—can't give anything away or play favorites!—but she does follow Colton and his current girlfriend, Cassie, as well as the Bachelorette show and Chris Harrison. A lot of the bachelors do follow her, though, including Mike, Tyler, Jed, and Peter. Oh, and Luke...

She hasn't liked or viewed any posts by her bachelors, that I can tell, and I couldn't find her on Venmo to see who her connections might be. So she is very clearly not prioritizing any of her bachelors. I'm (reluctantly) impressed, Hannah.

She's taking it back to her roots.

Clearly, Hannah's thinking about her childhood:

Such a cutie!

She's been traveling for the show.

Hannah's been doing interviews, so we know she's been jetsetting around the country...now, whether she's taken a pit stop to visit a special someone, we know less about.

She digs Peter, still.

So on Twitter, Hannah is a little more forthcoming, although not in a spoilery way. It seems Hannah gave us all a board game-themed wink about her cute pilot.

welll Clue was my favorite board game... https://t.co/Z0AYwplYbH — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) June 12, 2019

She was recently in a warm location.

Tyler lives in Florida...just sayin'.

grocery store sushi, spiked seltzer, and a boogie board. I’m beach bound. pic.twitter.com/ylajlRgRg7 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 25, 2019

good times leave a mark. obviously, having a real good time here. pic.twitter.com/dhdi5eh057 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 27, 2019

Annnd she was recently at CMA Fest—in Nashville.

Jed lives in Nashville!

Sooo we don't know much, but this isn't Hannah's first Bachelorverse rodeo—she knows people are watching her every move. I've got my eyes on you, Hannah!

