MCX070119_012
Today's Top Stories
1
Awkwafina on Her New Movie 'The Farewell'
image
2
3 of Princess Di's Iconic Dresses Sell for $300K
image
3
You Need These Vegan Leather Bags in Your Life
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
These Are the Very Best TV Shows of All Time

All the Clues Hannah Brown Is Giving Us About her Post-'Bachelorette' Life

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Hannah Brown has finished shooting her season of The Bachelorette, but we're only on episode 6, so rumors are absolutely flying about her final selection. There are plenty of spoilers available, but let's take a look at what hints about her life now she's dropped—intentionally or not—on social media. Is there anything we can discover about who she's chosen as her final rose recipient, and are they still together? I investigate.

She's being very careful.

It looks as though Hannah's learning a lesson from her former show-mance Colton Underwood, who was a lot more obvious about what had happened his season through his likes and activity. There are barely any clues as to how her season might have ended—I'm betting it's epic—beyond her saying that the show was tough and she's "recovering:"

She had a ring on that finger in February (you have to swipe through), but that was before shooting started, so it's not a spoiler.

She's not following any of her bachelors.

This makes sense—can't give anything away or play favorites!—but she does follow Colton and his current girlfriend, Cassie, as well as the Bachelorette show and Chris Harrison. A lot of the bachelors do follow her, though, including Mike, Tyler, Jed, and Peter. Oh, and Luke...

She hasn't liked or viewed any posts by her bachelors, that I can tell, and I couldn't find her on Venmo to see who her connections might be. So she is very clearly not prioritizing any of her bachelors. I'm (reluctantly) impressed, Hannah.

She's taking it back to her roots.

Clearly, Hannah's thinking about her childhood:

View this post on Instagram

Wish me luck, y’all. #thebachelorette 🌹

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

Such a cutie!

She's been traveling for the show.

Hannah's been doing interviews, so we know she's been jetsetting around the country...now, whether she's taken a pit stop to visit a special someone, we know less about.

She digs Peter, still.

So on Twitter, Hannah is a little more forthcoming, although not in a spoilery way. It seems Hannah gave us all a board game-themed wink about her cute pilot.

She was recently in a warm location.

Tyler lives in Florida...just sayin'.

Annnd she was recently at CMA Fest—in Nashville.

Jed lives in Nashville...just sayin'.

View this post on Instagram

🎶backstage #CMAfest vibes 🎶

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

Sooo we don't know much, but this isn't Hannah's first Bachelorverse rodeo—she knows people are watching her every move. I've got my eyes on you, Hannah!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'
image
'Bach' Jed Wyatt Has an Intriguing Post-Show Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Will Tyler C. Be 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
image Mila and Ashton Respond to Tabloid Breakup Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'GoT' Director Explains Big Daenerys Decision
image These Are the Very Best TV Shows of All Time
image Janet Mock Just Got A Massive Deal with Netflix
image A Whole Lot Is About to Go Down On 'BiP'
MCX070119_012 Awkwafina on Her New Movie 'The Farewell'
image 3 of Princess Di's Iconic Dresses Sell for $300K
image 'Bach' Jed Wyatt Has an Intriguing Post-Show Life
image The 18 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time