Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. Whoa. The Bachelor in Paradise trailer already looks full of weeping and hooking up (like all good Bachelor franchise shows, apparently), but one huge part of this season is the literal fistfight that occurs on set. It's really blurry in the trailer, and obviously BiP producers aren't about to spoil the drama, but we already have some insight of who the two people might be. And once you know who it is, it'll help you figure out what's going on in the footage we have so far—and when in the season we'll get it. So what do we know?



It's a big part of the trailer.

Honestly, it's hard to see who is who. We're just getting a lot of reaction shots, people running after each other, and then literally being pushed to the ground. Other than that and producers and security trying to break it up, there aren't many details. I know it's easy to overstate drama, especially on a show like this, but it actually does look like cast members are scared:

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

And we know who was involved.

Reality Steve explains that on the episode with the second rose ceremony, during the cocktail party, Jordan Kimball (from Becca's Bachelorette season) and Christian Estrada (also from Becca's season) really get into it. They're not original cast members—they're brought on while the show is in full flow. I'll just quote Steve directly here about what happens:

Christian and Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him. Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two.

As a reminder, this is Christian:

And this is Jordan:

GUYS. WYD.

Actually, now that I know that, it's a little easier to see who is who and what's happening, but I'm sure the show will provide much more detail.

The two leave the show afterwards.

I mean, I'm not exactly surprised, but—good to know actual violence is a no-no on a Bachelor show (especially since it really felt like like Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season might devolve into a fistfight a couple times). But Chris Harrison explains on camera that they both have to go, apparently. I'm getting stressed just thinking about it.

