Well, that's it, we can all go home now: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had the line of the night at the second night of the CNN Democratic debates in Detroit, Michigan, announcing that the first thing Gillibrand would do in office is Clorox the Oval Office. Her answer, which is actually a joke she's made before, came in response to a question about climate. "So, the first thing that I'm going to do when I'm president is I'm going to Clorox the Oval Office," she said. Much of the audience laughed in response.
It was a great introduction to Gillibrand's not-at-all-joking answer to the question of what she would do about climate change as president. Now that she had everyone's attention, the junior New York senator said: "The second thing I'm going to do is I will reengage on global climate change, and I will not only sign the Paris Global Climate Accords, but I will lead a worldwide conversation about the urgency of this crisis."
Ironically, Clorox's current tagline is, "Clean is the beginning. What comes next is everything." You're telling me.
