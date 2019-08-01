Well, that's it, we can all go home now: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had the line of the night at the second night of the CNN Democratic debates in Detroit, Michigan, announcing that the first thing Gillibrand would do in office is Clorox the Oval Office. Her answer, which is actually a joke she's made before, came in response to a question about climate. "So, the first thing that I'm going to do when I'm president is I'm going to Clorox the Oval Office," she said. Much of the audience laughed in response.

It was a great introduction to Gillibrand's not-at-all-joking answer to the question of what she would do about climate change as president. Now that she had everyone's attention, the junior New York senator said: "The second thing I'm going to do is I will reengage on global climate change, and I will not only sign the Paris Global Climate Accords, but I will lead a worldwide conversation about the urgency of this crisis."

Step one: Clorox the Oval Office.

Step two: Restore US climate leadership and act to fight climate change.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UR4wq39NJC — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

Twitter, of course, erupted in glee after Gillibrand's Clorox comment.

How Will Clorox Respond?

Clorox social media manager wondering how to play this. — Buzz Andersen (@buzz) August 1, 2019

Where's the @Clorox social media manager when you need him/her? — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 1, 2019

Is It Green Enough, Tho?

Note to Gillibrand: All good greenies, and progressives, know that Clorox (bleach) is bad for the environment. Please scour the Oval Office with something natural. #DemDebate — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 1, 2019

Who Could Have Seen That Coming?

I love it when people weave Clorox into the conversation! — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) August 1, 2019

Pretty sure that this is the first presidential debate to reference the words "shithole," "kool aid" and "clorox." — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 1, 2019

What About Lysol?

And Is It Enough?

Clorox the Oval Office is funny. And probably not strong enough to do the job. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 1, 2019

Clorox ain’t strong enough sis you need the strength of fabuloso. The Purple kind — Shorty from tha TL (@macheteprincess) August 1, 2019

A Great Line

Kirsten Gillibrand: "I'm going to Clorox the oval office." Best burn on Donald Trump I've heard yet. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 1, 2019

Maybe the Best Line?

There's Even a Meme!

Ironically, Clorox's current tagline is, "Clean is the beginning. What comes next is everything." You're telling me.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here