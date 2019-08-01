image
'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Just Confirmed It—Yes, That Drink With Tyler Cameron Is Happening

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
John FleenorGetty Images
    • Last night, Hannah confirmed: Yes indeed. And she had all sorts of nice things to say about Tyler.

        Bachelorette fans, worry no more. Hannah, and Tyler, have just confirmed that drinks are indeed happening. We probably won't get a blow-by-blow (I can hear Chris Harrison and the Bachelorette producers groaning in despair) but I think this bodes well for their post-show future.

        Hannah started last night's post by acknowledging how tough these past few months have been. "My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning."

        Then she tackled the question we've all been asking: Whether she and Tyler are going on that date for real. "Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited." Gah! Hannah! I must know everything! I want every loved-up photo between the two of you. I am begging you.

        In a more serious way, she praised Tyler in a huge way. "I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the most happy." Sniff.

        To be honest, this reminds me a little of the Colton-Cassie situation on The Bachelor—not, like, in the fence jump situation, of course, but in the sense that the pair is taking their relationship away from the show's potentially prying eyes. Colton quit the show to pursue Cassie, wouldn't share anything about his overnight with her, and as of this moment, isn't engaged to her. But they are happily in love.

        Here's Hannah's original post, and it's worth reading it in full:

        View this post on Instagram

        Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the most happy. roll tide.

        A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

        Also, great use of visual, there, Hannah.

        FYI, Tyler also shared an inspirational, real, positive photo confirming drinks (he says he's her biggest fan! Weeps). So it is on.

        TELL ME ABOUT HOW DRINKS WENT.

