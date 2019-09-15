Earlier this year, after eight seasons and much bloodshed, Game of Thrones ended its history-making run. We've known for a while now that HBO was planning to explore more stories in the show's universe, most notably a prequel starring Naomi Watts that shot its pilot this summer.

Now, word on the street is the network is very close to ordering a second prequel pilot, this time for a show focused on the Targaryen dynasty. Here's everything we know about the potential new series so far.

What will the Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel be about, exactly?

According to Deadline, the series will be set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and "tracks the beginning of the end for House Targaryen." The series would reportedly be based on GoT co-executive producer (and A Song of Ice and Fire author) George R.R. Martin's book .

Martin has been dropping hints about the Targaryen series on his blog for months now.

"We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely," he wrote in May.

"Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer," he added. "What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories."

Who's behind the Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel?

Again, according to Deadline (which broke the news of the potential second prequel), the series comes straight from Martin and Colony co-creator/executive producer Ryan Condal.

What does this mean for Naomi Watts' Game of Thrones prequel?

It's possible that HBO could decide to move forward with both series. The Watts project filmed its pilot this summer and is waiting on a decision from the network about a series order. The Targaryen-focused prequel, on the other hand, isn't as far along and is reportedly nearing a pilot order from HBO. If both series ultimately get the green light, the Watts series would likely premiere first, even if they end up running simultaneously.

That said, network execs have expressed concerns about over-saturating the market with too much GoT content.

"It’s a double-edged sword," Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, told Deadline of the idea of producing multiple Thrones spin-offs. "We’re having conversations about how do we smartly continue the Game of Thrones universe, but we have to be really thoughtful about not killing the golden goose and not putting on shows that aren’t up to that quality level, and how many is too many."

We'll update this post as we learn more about this series.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here