Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. Here we go—Peter Weber's Bachelor season is going to be a whirlwind. We already know a little something about the women of his season and the locations we'll get in the first few dates before the cast heads abroad. With Pilot Peter/Windmill Guy at the helm, and women fighting for his heart, when will we see the spectacular premiere of his sure-to-be-crazy Bachelor season?

We have an idea, based on previous seasons.



The Bachelor, for many seasons now, happens on the first Monday of January. So, for 2020, that would be January 6, 2020. The producers always change up SOME aspect of the show, but unless there's a conflict with an existing show, this should be pretty set.

Shooting has started.

Peter's already shot at least parts of his intro package at LAX airport, close to where he lives—see how he's strategically placed under the airline he flies for, Delta? Also, those are clearly actual passengers in the background of those shots:

(SPOILER): Peter shooting some of his Bachelor intro video today at LAX. pic.twitter.com/FlvU6wwFPI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 12, 2019

Some of the first initial dates will also occur in Los Angeles, California, close to where Weber and his family live, next week. And L.A. residents will be ready with cameras on their smartphones.

And shooting should end in a couple months.

Colton Underwood's 2019 Bachelor season went from September to November, and this season should follow suit—the final rose ceremony will apparently take place in Australia for the first time in the series. So, if spoilers come out, we should know before the new year how his season went.

Watch this space—we'll update when we have confirmation of the premiere!

