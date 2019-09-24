image
Hannah Brown Got to Dance to Her Hero Taylor Swift on Last Night's 'DWTS'

image
By Katherine J Igoe
"Dancing With The Stars" Season 28 - September 16, 2019 - Arrivals
Allen BerezovskyGetty Images
    • Swift is Brown's idol, and this is just one of the many ways Brown's showing off how much of a Swifty she is.

        My favorite Alabamian Hannah Brown is lighting up our TV screens via Dancing With the Stars, and fans are already predicting she's going to win the whole thing this year. Yes, she's that good, not that I'm surprised—go get that Mirror Ball, girl. Last night was particularly special for the Bachelor contestant turned-Bachelorette turned-newly single gal and TV star. With her dance partner Alan Bersten, Brown danced to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, who is her absolute idol in case you weren't familiar. And the performance is goooorgeous—you have to see it.

        The judges accused Brown of holding out on them from night one, calling it the "best dance of the night" (Len Goodman's words) and giving the pair straight 8s. It was the highest score of the night:

        In the audience was a bunch of Brown's pals, including Chris Harrison (with gf Lauren Zima), Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, Katie Morton, and even BFF Demi Burnett!!

        Brown has been honest in the past about hooooow much she loves Swift—bopping along to her music, attending her concerts, and just generally being a Swifty. See also, that time Brown actually got to meet Swift and had zero chill about it:

        Also, fun fact, apparently Brown had enough spare time to go visit her pal Peter Weber, who's currently shooting his season of The Bachelor in California. Did she give him advice? Did they reminisce about windmills?? I must know.

