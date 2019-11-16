Spoilers for The Crown ahead. One of the most salacious historical events covered in season 3 of The Crown is the dissolution of the marriage between Lord Tony Snowdon and Princess Margaret. One of the key parts of their breakup was Lucy Lindsay-Hogg, who had been dating Snowdon for years before he got divorced, and married him shortly thereafter.

Not much is known about this shy and quiet woman who was born in Ireland and who also had an ex-husband by the time she met Snowdon, but because of her connection with Snowdon and the events that led to their marriage, she's an important historical figure. What do we know about her?



She had been married before.

Lucy was an associate producer on several films. In fact, between 1967 and 1971, Lucy had been married to, and then got divorced from, well-known British director Michael Lindsay-Hogg (he worked with The Beatles and Rolling Stones). He later went on to date Mary Tyler Moore.

Lucy's film background was what eventually allowed her and Snowdon to meet: in 1972, at a party, allegedly, wherein Snowdon was apparently looking for an assistant and gave her the job. They started seeing each other romantically not long after.

She and Snowdon dated before Snowdon's divorce.

Margaret apparently knew about the relationship and was extremely unhappy about it. But ironically it was pictures of Margaret with her young lover, Roddy Llewellyn, that ended up torpedoing the marriage.

Very quickly after Snowdon's divorce in 1978, he and Lucy officially got married—to the excitement of the crowd gathered outside.

And she and Snowdon also got divorced.

Lindsay and Snowdon had one child, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, who now works as an editor-in-chief and is very occasionally seen at public events.

Unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2000; Snowdon had fathered a child out of wedlock with Melanie Cable-Alexander (his second; he also had a child with someone who wasn't Margaret while the two were still dating). Oh, and he also allegedly had a many years-long affair with another journalist, Anne Hill. Oops. But, unlike he and Margaret, Snowdon and Lucy remained friendly with each other even after they parted. He died in 2017.

