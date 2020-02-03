As Bachelor Peter Weber starts to narrow down his contestants, Bachelor Nation has gravitated towards certain women. One that's inspiring some varied reactions—people seem to either really love her or really not—is Mykenna Dorn. In case you're not familiar with the name, think back to the contestant who downed her glass of wine and stalked off to weep to the producers when she didn't get the first impression rose, and who has regularly panicked at every rose ceremony since. Yeah, that one! I like Dorn quite a bit, as someone who also can't conceal the emotions on her face (it's a gift, and also a terrible, terrible curse). And her Instagram bio reads: "CEO of Cringy Wine Dancing," which, I mean, aren't we all? You'll be seeing a lot more of Dorn, so here's what we know.

The 22-year-old fashion blogger hails from British Columbia, according to her show bio, and is very close to her family. (She's one of those contestants who talks about her grandparents' six-decade marriage and how she hopes to emulate them, which is catnip to Weber.) Her website's currently down for "maintenance," but based on an account of what used to be on there, Dorn's an influencer all the way.

There's also an interesting tidbit about her dating history in her bio: Dorn "has been in one relationship, but she ended it when he became too controlling."

She knows Kaitlyn Bristowe.

One of our all-time favorite Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe, is a fan of Dorn's. It's unclear if they knew each other before the show, but they're both Canadian contestants (and, in Bristowe's case, star) on The Bachelor, and Bristowe came to Dorn's 23rd birthday party. Bristowe wrote on Instagram: "One of our better photos @mykennajean."

She's done well so far.

Dorn has made it past a couple rose ceremonies, and it looks like she'll be one to watch—not just because Weber likes her, but because she makes glorious facial expressions/has incredibly dramatic reactions to everything/really puts everyone else's eyebrows to shame:

Does someone have a “Mykenna’s Eyebrows” twitter yet?#TheBachelor — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) January 21, 2020

Mykenna is being very expressive during this rose ceremony. Her face is an open book and she is not happy #TheBachelor — Pilot’s Peter 🌹✈️🍆 (@BachelorTweeter) January 21, 2020

Mykenna going to accept her rose #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CvbyrqxIaT — Anna Kindel (@AnnaKins96) January 21, 2020

Mykenna wld be AMAZINGGGG for Bachelor I’m Paradise I Cn feel it #TheBachelor — saz ✨ (@kauyii) January 21, 2020

Oh and also, she's drawn some (very apt, IMO) comparisons to Beck from Netflix's You:

I can’t be the only one that thinks Mykenna from the bachelor looks like Beck from You #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KYUPv77wZe — Feesh (@Feeshhaa) January 14, 2020

She's been joining in on the fun.

Half of the enjoyment of The Bachelor is the memes, and Dorn even created some of her own:

She also did a whole reaction video to her latest rose ceremony meltdown:

Watching my rose ceremony mental breakdown like ... 👀😬🙈 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/HVkHPWMHzr — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) January 21, 2020

And her Instagram bio now reads, "I make weird and dramatic faces sometimes..." It seems this season especially that many of the women are really embracing making fun of themselves, and Dorn is really leaning in to her own silliness. I like it! It's refreshing.

