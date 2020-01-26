Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend, Steve Kazee, Appears to React to the Channing Tatum Instagram Drama

On Friday night, actor Channing Tatum wrote two lengthy comments responding to an Instagram hater who trolled his relationship with Jessie J.

The original commenter said Tatum looked better with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, prompting a rant about beauty from the actor.

On Saturday, Dewan's current boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seemed to respond to the drama with a post on his Instagram Story.

If you haven't been keeping up with the recent Channing Tatum Instagram drama, you're not living. You know who does seem to be keeping up? Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, who posted what appears to be a response to the Insta-drama on his own IG Story this weekend.

Here's a quick recap, just in case you somehow missed the original story:

On Friday, an Instagram user commented on a new picture Tatum shared of himself and his lady love, Jessie J. The commenter wanted to let the actor know that they thought he looked better with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

The comment set Tatum off, and he responded with two lengthy comments defending his relationship with Jessie J and schooling internet haters everyone on the subjectivity of beauty.

"I don’t usually address sh*t like this," he wrote in his first comment. "But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

Tatum followed up his initial comment with a second, clarifying that he wasn't putting Dewan down in his first reply:

"And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn shit around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find sh*t to start sh*t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."

In spite of the second comment, Dewan's current boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seemed to issue a subtle warning to Tatum to tread carefully when it comes to talking about her. Kazee took to his Instagram Stories to share a gif meme of Will Ferrell with the message, "Watch your mouth." Under the meme, Kazee wrote, "That reckless talk bruh..."

Instagram

This just keeps escalating. The anxiety is real.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here