image
Today's Top Stories
1
PSA: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale All Weekend
image
2
Untangling Hair Bias
image
3
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
4
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
5
The Best Friends Having Babies Together

Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend, Steve Kazee, Appears to React to the Channing Tatum Instagram Drama

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The original commenter said Tatum looked better with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, prompting a rant about beauty from the actor.
      • On Saturday, Dewan's current boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seemed to respond to the drama with a post on his Instagram Story.

        If you haven't been keeping up with the recent Channing Tatum Instagram drama, you're not living. You know who does seem to be keeping up? Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, who posted what appears to be a response to the Insta-drama on his own IG Story this weekend.

        Here's a quick recap, just in case you somehow missed the original story:

        On Friday, an Instagram user commented on a new picture Tatum shared of himself and his lady love, Jessie J. The commenter wanted to let the actor know that they thought he looked better with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

        The comment set Tatum off, and he responded with two lengthy comments defending his relationship with Jessie J and schooling internet haters everyone on the subjectivity of beauty.

        "I don’t usually address sh*t like this," he wrote in his first comment. "But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

        View this post on Instagram

        A lot happening here. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        Tatum followed up his initial comment with a second, clarifying that he wasn't putting Dewan down in his first reply:

        "And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn shit around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find sh*t to start sh*t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."

        In spite of the second comment, Dewan's current boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seemed to issue a subtle warning to Tatum to tread carefully when it comes to talking about her. Kazee took to his Instagram Stories to share a gif meme of Will Ferrell with the message, "Watch your mouth." Under the meme, Kazee wrote, "That reckless talk bruh..."

        image
        Instagram

        This just keeps escalating. The anxiety is real.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith - Red Carpet
        Channing Tatum Shuts Down Jessie J Hater on Insta
        image
        Channing Has Filed for a Custody Schedule
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Culture
        image The Best Korean Dramas of All Time
        image Mainstream Movies With * A LOT * of Nudity
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Things Between Victoria F. and Chase Rice Got Ugly
        image Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?
        image Rosalía Is the One to Watch at This Year's Grammys
        image Sydney From the 'Bachelor' Knows Hannah Brown
        image The 10 Hottest Movies on Hulu Right Now
        ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
        image When Michelle Carter Is Expected to Walk Free
        michelle carter How Much Time Did Michelle Carter Get in Prison?