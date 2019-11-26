Channing Tatum Has Asked the Courts to Help Set a Custody Schedule with Jenna Dewan

In legal documents filed Monday, Channing Tatum asked the courts to step in to help set a stricter custody schedule for him and ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

In his filing, Tatum specifically highlights holidays as a point of conflict and asked the courts to step in and set a firm schedule for while holidays Everly will spend with each of her parents.

The actor acknowledged the need for flexibility in the schedule, given his and Dewan's demanding careers and also requested that their modified custody agreement include regular co-parenting counseling.

Channing Tatum is pushing for changes to his custody agreement over his daughter, Everly, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The actor filed legal documents on Monday asking the courts to step in and clarify his and Dewan's custody arrangement, according to documents obtained by E! Online.

"Over the past six months, it has become evident to me that a clear and specific holiday schedule is necessary and important," Tatum said in a statement with the filing. "We both need to be able to make plans during our respective custodial times, particularly during the holidays, and having a set schedule will allow us to do that."

Tatum also requested other adjustments to the custody agreement, including a FaceTime schedule to guarantee contact between Everly and the parent she's not currently residing with at any given time and mandatory, ongoing co-parenting counseling for him and Dewan.

In his statement, the actor went onto say:

"Since Petitioner and l entered into the February 2019 Stipulation, we have both requested to make adjustments to the base custodial schedule to accommodate our respective work schedules. Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly. We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance‚ which has led to both confusion and conflict. I recognize Petitioner and I will continue to have to make adjustments to the custody schedule due to our work. And in an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively. In that regard, a co-parenting counselor will also be beneficial for Petitioner and me to work with so that we can address any other issues that may arise related to custody and co-parenting."

Finally, he requested that neither he nor Dewan be "authorized to use Everly's name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership, including on any form of social media or any other media, without the prior written consent of the other party."

