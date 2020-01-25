Channing Tatum Brutally Shut Down a Troll Who Criticized His Reunion With Jessie J

On Friday night, a hater made the mistake of criticizing Channing Tatum's relationship with Jessie J on the actor's Instagram.

The troll commented on a new picture of the couple, writing that he "looks better" with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, prompting Tatum to pen two lengthy comments defending his love and the subjectivity of beauty.

While the actor subsequently turned off comments on the post, screenshots were captured and shared by Instagram's Comments by Celebs account.

Channing Tatum will not tolerate trolling of Jessie J. Or trolling in general, for that matter.

The actor went off on a hater on Instagram Friday night in response to a comment about his personal life.

"Jenna looks better with you," the Instagram user commented on a picture the actor shared of himself and girlfriend Jessie J, adorably kissing in matching unicorn hats. The "Jenna" in question is of course Jenna Dewan, to whom Tatum was married for nine years before splitting in 2018.

While the comment wasn't especially negative, by anonymous Internet opinion standards, its implications didn't sit well with Tatum, who posted not one but two lengthy comments defending Jessie J and the broader concept of beauty in reply, writing:

"I don’t usually address sh*t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

In a followup comment, Tatum clarified his original comment and dug deep into the subjectivity of beauty, adding:

"And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn shit around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find sh*t to start sh*t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."

Although Tatum has since disable comments on the post, screengrabs of his messages to the troll were shared by Comments by Celebs.



For her part, Jessie J appreciated Tatum coming to her defense, writing, "My BABY! Horns OUT!"

Six hours later, Tatum shared another picture of Jessie, captioned, "Sculpture of magic."

