As we watch The Bachelor Peter Weber make his way to the end of a very divisive season (spoilers at that link), a question I often find myself asking while I watch an episode over chips and wine: How much does Weber actually make to do all this dating/dumping, yelling/crying, and general apologizing? Well, we actually do have some answers to that question, because that's not the first time the question's been asked during the two decades the show's been on the air. Come along with me on this brief investigation! (Also, in case you're wondering, the contestants don't get anything. Sad trombone sound.)

The standard rate for the lead is around $100,000.

This, per Reality Steve, was in reference to a rumor at the time that Ashley Hebert was only paid $30,000 for her time on The Bachelorette. Steve called that "laughable," and explained she made over $100,000, which is standard for the show. It wasn't always the case, though, according to Amy Kaufman’s book Bachelor Nation. The lead is supposed to get a salary commensurate with what they'd get at their job, apparently. The salary has improved over the course of the series—Meredith Phillips, who was the second Bachelorette ever, said she made about $10,000. According to our fellow Bianca Rodriguez, Emily Maynard was rumored to be the highest-paid Bachelorette ever at $250,000. So while Weber's not talked about how much he's made, it's somewhere in that range. Glassdoor tells me Delta pilots can make between $50,000 and $300,000, but he's young, so he's probably on the lower end of that spectrum.

The show will also apparently pay for the lead's wardrobe, which I imagine is probably more expensive for the women than the men, although the guys do get some pretty nice suits out of the deal. Apparently they apparently get to keep the clothes afterwards. Sweet!

Obviously, the star can make more after the show.

In these days of Insta-fame, doing ads (each of which can bring in up to and sometimes even more than $5,000, on average), collaborations, and even partnerships with brands can earn big money. Podcasts (like the one that Nick Viall does) can bring in ad money depending on how popular it is, and shows like Dancing With the Stars—Hannah Brown competed and won it after her time as The Bachelorette—can pay $125,000, plus bonuses for making it further in the competition.

So, depending on the lead's personality and their desirability post-show, they can stand to make a lot.

