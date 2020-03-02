After a long, kind of worrisome journey to discover who this season's Bachelorette would be (I begged the producers via ESP not to choose anyone from Weber's season), we finally got our definitive answer via Good Morning America. That's right: Clare Crawley is our new Bachelorette. The 39 year old is a longtime franchise participant, and she has a lot of fans (and critics!) alike. Nowhere was this more obvious than when Reality Steve spoiled the show pick over the weekend, with the official announcement coming out early Monday on Good Morning America. People had so many thoughts, and the below are just a few.
Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey was all in, and I love that energy and support:
So were other members of the franchise. Ben Higgins said to ET: "I love that she is mature and she does know what she is looking for and she really wants to find a partner. We've been shocked with Colton when he was the Bachelor, we were shocked with Hannah when she was announced as the Bachelorette, and it turned out great for the franchise."
Becca Kufrin also told ET: "I don't know her, but I am ready to kind of go back to the basics, to bump up the maturity level a little bit and to finally have hopefully deep real connections and conversations."
Nick Viall also weighed in:
Some people had worries, especially considering her long and fraught Bachelorette history:
But in that same thread, Wainschel changes her mind. "Ok I’ve thought about it and maybe I love the idea," she writes, lol.
And frankly, people thought that her time on the franchise made her a perfect pick and the potential perfect ending to her story:
Here's Crawley walking out during her announcement:
And here's how people reacted to her GMA appearance.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.