Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead, as well as potential spoilers for The Bachelorette. It's tough to believe, but Peter Weber's much-hyped season of The Bachelor has its end (and winner) in sight—which means that filming for The Bachelorette isn't far off. ABC, obviously, hasn't said anything yet about which contestant will serve as The Bachelorette in 2020. But looking at the available options, we can at least begin to narrow down the field and figure out who might be among the producers' options. Here's what we can infer so far.

The potential contestants from Weber's season include...

Listen, basically all of this is speculation, considering we don't even officially know the ending yet. But the Bachelorette could be any of Weber's top ladies (or an early fan favorite, but I'm not really thinking of any that could be contenders). Here are Weber's top 10 women for your review:

We know the top two are Sluss and Prewett, so it stands to reason that whichever one does not get picked will stand a good chance of becoming Bachelorette. Both are pageant contestants/model-influencers/girls from the South—much like Hannah Brown, our last Bachelorette, if the show wants to go there. Weier, who came in fourth, has been caught up in drama this season, which often kills a contestant's chances of helming their own season. Fuller came in third, but unfortunately her pre-show behavior has made it very unlikely she'd get picked for the role.

I personally am not really connecting with anyone this season, although I'd love to see Parker or Flanagan (who are down-to-earth and aren't buying any of the bachelorettes'/Weber's nonsense) take on the role.

It could also be a contestant from a previous season.

Less likely but not impossible, producers could draw from a previous season of The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, which has happened with previous Bachelor stars Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr. There's also been speculation that 2019's Bachelorette Hannah Brown might come back for round two.

Chris Harrison hasn't said definitively no to Brown taking on a second Bachelorette season: "Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it," he explained. But Brown says she's not sure whether she wants to go down that long, exhausting road again (her season was...a real journey) and not all fans are on board—including Jennifer Aniston, so go figure with that one. I love Brown and I loved her on her season, but I agree that maybe she might want to take her well-earned DWTS trophy and take a few months of just relaxing and pampering herself. She's more than earned it.

Other contestants from her season who were much-loved includes Tayshia Adams, who broke up with John Paul Jones after a wild ride on Paradise, and whom I adore. Demi Burnett, who was one half of the first same-sex couple in franchise history, has cameoed on Weber's season and would be a very interesting and cool Bachelorette—not all the contestants would have to be male! (Obviously, this would be a huge step for the show.) Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Hannah Godwin are both in relationships with Bachelorverse alums.

Thinking back to Paradise, Katie Morton, Whitney Fransway, Kristina Schulman, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar could be options, unless they too are in relationships with other people (not that I've seen? But Lopez-Alvar did say she's dating someone at the end of BiP). But I can't see it for any of them, except maybe fan-favorite Morton.



Either way, we'll update this space when we know more.

