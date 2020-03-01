image
Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'? (Spoilers)

image
By Katherine J Igoe
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
John FleenorGetty Images

Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. Spring is here, and you know what that means—sure, the end of winter and budding flowers and baby animals, all of that, but also The Bachelorette! Now that Peter Weber's season is drawing to a close, we're waiting with bated breath for the next core edition of the franchise (I'm not counting Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, I'm sorry). Alum Clare Crawley is reported to be the next Bachelorette, and with four previous shows, one engagement, and one viral raccoon moment under her belt, she's already well-known and well-loved by fans. Here's everything we know about who wins the season (when filming finishes, that is), and everything else Reality Steve fills us in on.

Who will be The Bachelorette in 2020?

If Bachelorverse blogger Reality Steve is right, Clare Crawley will be announced as our new Bachelorette on an upcoming episode of Good Morning America. Crawley's been on many a Bachelor show before: Juan Pablo Galavis' season, then the inaugural Bachelor in Paradise as well as its second season, then again on 2018's Bachelor Winter Games. But if you're a recent convert to the show, you might not know her quite as well.

However, this will still make for compelling TV for a couple reasons. First, as much as Crawley can sometimes divide fans, she does have people who really like her. Much like Bachelorette Hannah Brown, people either loved, or loved to hate, her. Second, Crawley is 38, about to be 39. This is highly unusual, considering the shows' choices to skew younger. Third: Crawley is highly passionate, has a strong personality, falls in love quickly, and doesn't take sh*t. See also what might be her most iconic show moment:

If you aren't familiar, this is Crawley now:

Who will the contestants be?

Get this—one of them is 23. 23. 23 years old. That is clearly designed for maximum drama:

Although to be honest...that's a lot of dudes in their 20s. I get that age differences aren't necessarily a dealbreaker, but my hope is that the Bachelorette's age isn't handled gracelessly, as if she's constantly having to apologize for being older.

We also know one location date will be in Chattanooga, TN, and one country they'll be traveling to is Iceland.

Keep watching this space...

