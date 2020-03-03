image
Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy Are Teaming Up for a New Netflix Film

It's based on the true story of Washington Post journalist Janet Cooke.

image
By Neha Prakash
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Pose fans, mark your calendars. Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy, the duo behind the hit FX show, are working together on a new film for Netflix.

The project will chronicle the infamous true story of journalist Janet Cooke. Cooke, a Washington Post reporter in the '80s, won a Pulitzer Prize for her feature about an 8-year-old heroin addict, titled "Jimmy's World." The story was later found to be fully fabricated, and Cooke was forced to return her award.

According to Deadline, Mock will direct and co-write the screenplay—it's her first feature film and the first project to come from her history-making Netflix deal—with former Washington Post editor Ned Martel. Mock, Martel and Murphy will produce, so anticipate heavy Oscars-buzz. (It's giving us serious The Post meets Shattered Glass vibes.)

“Helming Janet Cooke’s story is a full circle moment for me,” Mock tells Deadline. “I began my career as a journalist, dreaming of telling stories that mattered for a living." (Mock previously worked at People magazine and currently serves as a contributing editor at Marie Claire.)

Mock and Murphy are frequent collaborators, producing some of the best shows currently on TV/streaming platforms. Other than working together on Pose, Mock directed an episode of The Politician and wrote two episodes of Murphy's highly-anticipated upcoming series Hollywood.

No word yet on when the film will be released; they are currently still casting, and shooting is slated to begin this summer.

