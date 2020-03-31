image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kate and Will Are Symbolically Leading Monarchy
image
2
How Planned Parenthood Is Responding to COVID-19
image
3
How to Build a Mini Gym at Home
image
4
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has All the, Uh, Right Answers
image
5
Actress Katherine McNamara's Fave Face Mask Is $5

Why "Until Tomorrow" Is Everywhere On Instagram Right Now

Allow me to enlighten you on all things meme.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
Woman reading from her smart phone in bed, smiling
Carlina TeterisGetty Images

Scrolling through your Instagram feed, you may have run into several terrible or awkward photos of friends from years past alongside the caption "until tomorrow." Sure, the first couple of photos were cute and fun, but probably like the rest of us (me), by the ninth picture, you just wanted to know what was going on.

What you were witnessing, my friend, is a new social media trend that we like to call "Until Tomorrow," and I'm here to break it down for you.

How did Until Tomorrow start?

Nobody can really agree on the origin of this challenge. Some people say it was the video app TikTok. Others will say it started on Instagram, where it has over 2 million posts under the hashtag and growing. One thing we can all agree is that we're happy it's giving us photos of our friends that we've never seen before.

How does the Until Tomorrow challenge work?

Before you post said ugly or awkward photo of yourself (probably from the year 2014), you have to like a photo with the caption "until tomorrow." The original poster of that photo will then slide into your DMs, challenging you to upload an embarrassing picture to leave up for 24 hours with the same caption. You can do it, or don't—there are no repercussions.

image
The DM looks a little something like this.
Courtesy

Also, who says you need someone to send you a message to get it going? Feel free to post on your own (no one will know!) and let those likes come rolling in. You know, until you delete it 24 hours later.

Who's done the Until Tomorrow challenge?

Now, this is where things get tricky. Since posts have to only be up for 24 hours, most people delete them after the required time period. Of course, there are the few brave people who keep them up long past due, but unfortunately, not many of those people are celebrities who reside in Hollywood. We'll update this post if we spot any.

Major sigh, but at least we'll always have our memories of those days of the Dolly Parton meme.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Do You Follow These Celebs on Instagram? Probably
image
Harry & Meghan Could Earn £85K Per Instagram Post
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image The 19 Best Murder Mystery Movies
image How to Join Marie Claire's Online Book Club
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'In Five Years' Is MC's April Book Club Pick
image 'Little Fires Everywhere' Is a '90s Time Capsule
Murtagh's Death in the Outlander Books How Murtagh Dies in the Outlander Books
image What Happened to John Finlay From 'Tiger King'?
image 'Outlander' Season 5 Is Back to the Show We Love
image The Best Cooking Shows on Netflix
1 The Wildest Reviews of Joe Exotic's Zoo
image What Happened to Doc Antle from 'Tiger King'?